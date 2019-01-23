GT3 cars set for Bathurst street tour

The parade will take place next Thursday, after the event has officially started, with 10 cars – one for each manufacturer represented at the race – lapping the circuit before pulling off at Murray's Corner and heading for the city centre at 11:20am.

Under a police escort, the cars will head down Brilliant and George Streets, into Russell Street, and then park outside the Bathurst Court House building for a media call.

They'll stay on display until 12:45pm before being driven back to the Mount Panorama circuit.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the city of Bathurst to a broad audience, and showcase the cars and stars of the Bathurst 12 Hour to the people of the city up close and personal," said event director Kurt Sakzewski.

"This has been a collaboration between the Bathurst Regional Council, Bathurst Police and the events team and it’s an exciting addition to this year’s race week build-up.

“We appreciate the support of New South Wales Police and the team at council in helping to put this together. It’s a great chance to showcase a different aspect to Bathurst’s great motor racing legacy.

“It will be a unique sight as the fastest cars ever to officially lap Mount Panorama drive through the city on Thursday.”

Aside from the parade, Thursday's on-track action will be limited to support categories. The GT3 cars hit the track for the first time on Friday morning.