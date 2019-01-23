Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Endurance / Breaking news

GT3 cars set for Bathurst street tour

shares
comments
GT3 cars set for Bathurst street tour
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers will stage a special parade in the lead up to next week's race, with a handful of GT3 cars set to tour the city's streets.

The parade will take place next Thursday, after the event has officially started, with 10 cars – one for each manufacturer represented at the race – lapping the circuit before pulling off at Murray's Corner and heading for the city centre at 11:20am.

Under a police escort, the cars will head down Brilliant and George Streets, into Russell Street, and then park outside the Bathurst Court House building for a media call.

They'll stay on display until 12:45pm before being driven back to the Mount Panorama circuit.

Read Also:

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the city of Bathurst to a broad audience, and showcase the cars and stars of the Bathurst 12 Hour to the people of the city up close and personal," said event director Kurt Sakzewski.

"This has been a collaboration between the Bathurst Regional Council, Bathurst Police and the events team and it’s an exciting addition to this year’s race week build-up.

“We appreciate the support of New South Wales Police and the team at council in helping to put this together. It’s a great chance to showcase a different aspect to Bathurst’s great motor racing legacy.

“It will be a unique sight as the fastest cars ever to officially lap Mount Panorama drive through the city on Thursday.”

Aside from the parade, Thursday's on-track action will be limited to support categories. The GT3 cars hit the track for the first time on Friday morning.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Irvine: "Massively overrated" Vettel a one-trick pony
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Irvine: "Massively overrated" Vettel a one-trick pony

6h ago
Former NASCAR VP of competition joins Andretti Autosport Article
PWC

Former NASCAR VP of competition joins Andretti Autosport

Ricciardo test snub shows Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo test snub shows Red Bull "afraid" - Renault

News in depth
GT3 cars set for Bathurst street tour
Endurance

GT3 cars set for Bathurst street tour

Bathurst safety concerns addressed with in-car warning system
Endurance

Bathurst safety concerns addressed with in-car warning system

Brabham supercar to make Bathurst debut
Endurance

Brabham supercar to make Bathurst debut

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.