Ferrari to field factory-supported entry in Suzuka 10 Hours

Ferrari has become the eighth manufacturer to sign up for Suzuka 10 Hours round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in August with a factory-supported entry.

The Taiwanese HubAuto team has entered a second Ferrari 488 GT3 for works drivers Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, teammates at this month's Le Mans 24 Hours with AF Corse, and marque stalwart Matt Griffin in the Asian IGTS round on August 26.

Ferrari has joined Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes, Audi and Lamborghini, Honda and Nissan as factory participants on the entry list for the new 10-hour fixture, which replaces the Suzuka 1000km Super GT round on the venue's calendar.

Griffin said: "Everything about this programme feels just right. Ferrari is giving them a lot of support and we’re heading to Japan aiming to win.”

"I worked really well with Miguel at the Daytona 24 Hours earlier this year [in a Risi Competizione-run GT Daytona class entry]."

"I’ve been lucky enough to race at some incredible, classic tracks, but Suzuka is the last one on my bucket list and I’m delighted to be ticking it off this year,”

HubAuto Corsa, which is racing full-time with a pair of Ferraris in the Blancpain GT Series Asia this season, initially entered a solo customer car in the pro-am class at Suzuka.

It will be raced by Nick Foster, Morris Chen and Leo Ye, who are all part of HubAuto's BGTS Asia campaign.

Porsche and Bentley are running full factory cars at Suzuka with full-season IGTS entrants Manthey and M-Sport, while the German team will be represented by another factory car from Craft-Bamboo.

The Grasser team, winner of last year's Blancpain GT Series in Europe, will run a factory Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Strakka Racing represents Mercedes in the full IGTS, while Honda and Nissan support local teams.

Audi has yet to announce which team will run its factory entry at Suzuka, but it is expected to be the Belgian WRT squad.