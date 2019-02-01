Early crashes take toll on Bathurst field

The Bathurst 12 Hour field looks to have been reduced by at least two cars following this morning's opening practice at Mount Panorama.

The #540 Black Swan Porsche is unlikely to return after Tim Pappas' fiery crash at The Chase just minutes into this morning's first open session, which left the 911 R with significant rear end damage.

Pappas has since been transported to hospital for further checks, however Porsche has confirmed that he was conscious.

While not yet official, the team doesn't have a spare chassis and is therefore all but certainly not taking any further part in the weekend.

Another car that's already out of the race is the #3 Audi Sport entry of Brits Pete Storey, Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal.

The car was damaged at The Chase in the early morning session dedicated to amateur drivers, Shedden having since tweeted that the team's Bathurst adventure is over.