Endurance / Breaking news

De Oliveira replaces Jarvis in Nissan Bathurst line-up

shares
comments
De Oliveira replaces Jarvis in Nissan Bathurst line-up
By:
Jan 21, 2020, 12:32 AM

Experienced Super GT ace Joao Paulo de Oliveira will replace Bentley-bound Oliver Jarvis at the KCMG Nissan squad for next week's Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Hong Kong-based KCMG squad will field a largely unchanged squad across its two GT-Rs at Mount Panorama, with the de Oliveira/Jarvis swap the only difference between the 2019 and 2020 line-ups.

Former race winner and Bathurst fan favourite Katsumasa Chiyo will once again spearhead the #35 entry, joined by Tsugio Matsuda and Aussie Josh Burdon.

De Oliveira, who made a wildcard start for KCMG at the WTCR finale in Sepang late last year, will join Alexandre Imperatori and Edoardo Liberati in the #18 entry, as Jarvis returns to Bentley.

The deal marks the Brazilian's first start at Mount Panorama, and adds to a rich history with Nissan that included 13 years together in Super GT.

“It’s exciting," said the 38-year-old.

"I’m very happy to team up with Alex and Edo for this mega event. It will be my first time at the Mountain, besides iRacing of course, and I look forward to racing on one of the world’s most challenging tracks.

“[It is] certainly one of GT3s most prestigious events. I can’t wait!”

The #18 entry fared best of the two KCMG Nissans at Bathurst last year, finishing on the lead lap in seventh outright.

The #35 car finished down in 15th after spending much of the race battling mechanical gremlins.

Series Endurance
Drivers Tsugio Matsuda , Joao Paulo de Oliveira , Alexandre Imperatori , Edoardo Liberati , Katsumasa Chiyo , Josh Burdon
Teams KCMG
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

