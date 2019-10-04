Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry

The Hong Kong-based team may even field a pair of AMGs at the round-the-clock enduro, with the exact plans – and driver line-ups – to be confirmed at a later date.

"The Bathurst 12 Hour gets more competitive each year, with top teams from around the world coming to Mount Panorama to take on this amazing circuit," said Craft-Bamboo Racing director and two-time 12 Hour winner Darryl O'Young.

"There is a big strategy game in this race, so it keeps the drivers, engineers, and crew on their toes for the entire 12 hours, which makes it really challenging yet exciting throughout.

"We expect nothing less in 2020, and after a full season with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, we are confident we have a strong package to fight for the win.

"The organizers do a fantastic job, so it is a race we look forward to and make a priority in our racing calendar each year."

Maro Engel, Gary Paffett and Luca Stolz put a Craft-Bamboo Mercedes second on the grid at this year's 12 Hour, before a crash ruled the car out after 185 laps.

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour, the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, will take place on February 2.