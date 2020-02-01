Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Qualifying report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole

shares
comments
Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 7:08 AM

Reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Matt Campbell put in a stunning Top 10 Shootout lap to secure pole position for the #911 Absolute Porsche.

The Aussie was unstoppable in the single-lap dash, only falling a tenth short of his regular qualifying time with a 2m03.555.

That left him two-tenths clear of the pack, securing a first Allan Simonsen Trophy for Porsche.

"I put everything on the line, I was really pushing hard," said Campbell. I missed a few apexes but overall there was nothing left on the table.

"It's a fantastic result, first time here in the new-generation car. This is one I've wanted for a long time. I've had many attempts at a Shootout and this one I put it all together."

Alvaro Parente was best of the rest, the 59Racing McLaren driver edging #999 GruppeM Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello by just 0.04s.

The #18 KCMG Nissan will start from fourth after Joao Paulo de Oliveira made up three spots compared to qualifying.

Laurens Vanthoor put the #1 EBM Porsche fifth on the grid, while Maro Engel (#77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes) went from being up at the second sector on his lap to dropping to sixth.

Kelvin van der Linde was seventh quickest in the #222 Valvoline Audi, recovering from a moment at Hell Corner with a stunning middle sector, with Shane van Gisbergen eighth in the #888 Triple Eight Mercedes.

Marco Mapelli was ninth in the #63 FFF Lamborghini, as Jake Dennis dropped two spots compared to qualifying with the 10th best time aboard the #76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin.

Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour live via Motorsport.tv.

Related video

Next article
Kirchhoefer explains wild Bathurst rollover

Previous article

Kirchhoefer explains wild Bathurst rollover
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Drivers Matt Campbell
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Race Starts in
10 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
08 Seconds

Trending

1
Endurance

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying

2
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

3
Endurance

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

4
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole

1h
5
IMSA

Lamborghini says future sportscar rules a “game changer”

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: pit tour with Fraser Ross 02:17
Endurance
22m

Bathurst 12 Hour: pit tour with Fraser Ross

Bathurst 12 Hour: unreal crash of Dean Canto 02:04
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: unreal crash of Dean Canto

Bathurst 12 Hour: huge crash for Sam Shahin 00:19
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: huge crash for Sam Shahin

Bathurst 12 Hour: Massive crash for Marvin Kirchhoefer 02:57
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Massive crash for Marvin Kirchhoefer

Bathurst 12 Hour: A kangaroo on Mount Panorama 01:10
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: A kangaroo on Mount Panorama

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Campbell takes stunning pole

Kirchhoefer explains wild Bathurst rollover
Endu

Kirchhoefer explains wild Bathurst rollover

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash
Endu

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying
Endu

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.