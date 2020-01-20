Top events
Endurance / Breaking news

Blomqvist joins McLaren for Bathurst

shares
comments
Blomqvist joins McLaren for Bathurst
By:
Jan 20, 2020, 1:43 AM

Tom Blomqvist has been named as part of McLaren's Bathurst 12 Hour line-up alongside Alvaro Parente and Ben Barnicoat.

Tom Blomqvist has been named as part of McLaren's Bathurst 12 Hour line-up alongside Alvaro Parente and Ben Barnicoat.

The trio will drive for Australian squad 59Racing, which will pair the all-Pro entry with a Silver class car, the details of which will be announced tomorrow.

The race won't just be Blomqvist's Bathurst debut, but will also mark the first Mount Panorama start for the 720S GT3.

"I am very much looking forward to joining 59Racing at Bathurst and driving the McLaren 720S," said Blomqvist.

"Having never raced at Bathurst before it looks like a very challenging circuit, but I have some great co-drivers that I'm sure will help me. I'm looking forward to racing with the Alvaro, Ben, and the whole team."

Blomqvist will effectively be taking on new employers R-Motorsport at Bathurst, the Briton having signed a GT World Challenge Europe deal with the Aston Martin team for 2020 after parting ways with BMW last year.

Parente, meanwhile, will be making his first Bathurst start in a McLaren since 2017, a year after he teamed up with Shane van Gisbergen and Jonathon Webb to win the round-the-clock enduro.

For Barnicoat it will be a second start on Australian soil this year, following his third place with Thunderbird Carlin Racing at the recent Asian Le Mans Series race at The Bend.

Series Endurance
Drivers Alvaro Parente , Tom Blomqvist , Ben Barnicoat
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

