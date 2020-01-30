GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst
The entire 39-car field for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour hit the streets of the New South Wales town today as part of a bolstered pre-race parade.
After a successful soft launch last year, Bathurst 12 Hour organisers expanded the street parade concept this year to include the entire field.
The spectacular convoy was capped off by an all-in driver signing with fans, during which Motorsport.com took the opportunity to speak to some of the key contenders heading into Sunday's race.
Keep an eye out for our daily video updates, as well as wall-to-wall livestream coverage of Saturday and Sunday's action on Motorsport.tv.
