Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

Both segments of qualifying were affected by significant crashes, with a frightening incident involving Sam Shahin and Tyler Everingham in the first session, followed by Marvin Kirchhoefer rolling his Aston Martin in the second.

With just minutes left to run in the second session there was a third major incident, Dean Canto spinning his Lamborghini on the way into Skyline before bouncing over the tyre wall and coming to a rest on top of it.

The session was red flagged and not restarted, leaving reigning race winner Matt Campbell on provisional pole.

The Aussie had put his Absolute Porsche on top just inside the final 10 minutes with a 2m03.433s, nobody able to run that time down before the session was stopped.

Maro Engel went closest in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes, falling a tenth short, while Alvaro Parente was third in the #60 59Racing McLaren.

Last year's polesitter Rafaelle Marciello (#999 GruppeM Mercedes) was fourth fastest, followed by Laurens Vanthoor (#1 EBM Porsche), Kelvin van der Linde (#222 Valvoline Audi) and Bathurst debutant Joao Paulo de Oliveira in the sole KCMG Nissan left in the field.

Jake Dennis (#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin), Marco Mapelli (#63 FFF Lamborghini) and Shane van Gisbergen (#888 Triple Eight Mercedes) all booked spots in the Top 10 Shootout as well.

The single-lap dash, scheduled for 5:05pm local time, will determine the first five rows of the grid.

