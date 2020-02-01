Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / Qualifying report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

shares
comments
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 4:16 AM

A third major crash cut qualifying for the Bathurst 12 Hour slightly short, leaving Absolute Porsche driver Matt Campbell on provisional pole.

Both segments of qualifying were affected by significant crashes, with a frightening incident involving Sam Shahin and Tyler Everingham in the first session, followed by Marvin Kirchhoefer rolling his Aston Martin in the second.

With just minutes left to run in the second session there was a third major incident, Dean Canto spinning his Lamborghini on the way into Skyline before bouncing over the tyre wall and coming to a rest on top of it.

The session was red flagged and not restarted, leaving reigning race winner Matt Campbell on provisional pole.

The Aussie had put his Absolute Porsche on top just inside the final 10 minutes with a 2m03.433s, nobody able to run that time down before the session was stopped.

Maro Engel went closest in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes, falling a tenth short, while Alvaro Parente was third in the #60 59Racing McLaren.

Last year's polesitter Rafaelle Marciello (#999 GruppeM Mercedes) was fourth fastest, followed by Laurens Vanthoor (#1 EBM Porsche), Kelvin van der Linde (#222 Valvoline Audi) and Bathurst debutant Joao Paulo de Oliveira in the sole KCMG Nissan left in the field.

Jake Dennis (#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin), Marco Mapelli (#63 FFF Lamborghini) and Shane van Gisbergen (#888 Triple Eight Mercedes) all booked spots in the Top 10 Shootout as well.

The single-lap dash, scheduled for 5:05pm local time, will determine the first five rows of the grid.

Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour live via Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

Previous article

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , Intercontinental GT Challenge
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Drivers Dean Canto
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Shootout Starts in
00 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
48 Seconds

Trending

1
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

1h
2
Endurance

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying

2h
3
Endurance

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

1h
4
World Superbike

Honda still working on "fundamentals" of new bike

5
Endurance

Dixon 'felt like a billy' on Bathurst debut

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: A kangaroo on Mount Panorama 01:10
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: A kangaroo on Mount Panorama

Bathurst 12 Hour: Friday practice recap 05:03
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Friday practice recap

Bathurst 12 Hour: onboard lap in a McLaren 02:28
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: onboard lap in a McLaren

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap 03:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap

Bathurst 12 Hour preview 01:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour preview

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Qualifying ends with third big crash

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash
Endu

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying
Endu

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying

Bathurst 12 Hour: Crashes cut final practice short
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Crashes cut final practice short

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule
Endu

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.