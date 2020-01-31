Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice
SunEnergy1 Mercedes driver David Reynolds set the pace in the second open practice session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Reynolds put the #75 Pro-Am entry on top with 11 minutes of the hour to go, the Supercars ace the only driver to break the 2m05s barrier with a 2m04.931s.
That left him two-tenths clear of the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes, which ended the session second thanks to Luca Stolz's 2m05.167s set with 20 minutes to go.
The #18 KCMG Nissan was third, having spent a stint on top thanks to Joao Paulo de Oliveira's 2m05.297s, followed by Practice 1 pacesetter the #999 GruppeM Mercedes and the Triple Eight Mercedes.
There was a pair of Porsches next, the #1 EBM entry edging the #912 Absolute Racing car by 0.02s, with the Top 10 capped off with two Valvoline Audis (#22 and #2) split by the #912 Absolute Porsche.
The next best Pro-Am entry behind the pacesetter was the #777 Triple Eight Mercedes in 12th, while the #46 Black Falcon Mercedes led the way in the Silver Class, just one spot back.
The #35 KCMG Nissan once again didn't appear on track, the car still undergoing repairs after Josh Burdon's crash in the early morning session.
About this article
|Series
|Endurance
|Event
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice
Endurance Next session
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets