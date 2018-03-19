Bathurst 12 Hour confirms 2019 race date

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have confirmed that the race will retain its now-traditional first weekend of February date next year.

The round-the-clock race will once again kick off the Australian motor racing season, with GT crews from around the world set to tackle Mount Panorama between February 1-3.

“The Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has become a traditional part of the motorsport landscape in Australia and around the world,” said event director John Casey.

“The race has become one of the iconic races on the GT racing calendar and is held in such high esteem by some of the best teams and brands from around the world.

“The team behind the event is continuing to improve the experience for those attending trackside and we are already working on new ways to grow for the 2019 event.”

Tickets for the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour go on sale in May, while entries for the race will open mid-year.