Audi handed last-minute Nurburgring 24h BoP boost

Audi has been given a small boost in the latest Balance of Performance figures issued ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Although Kelvin van der Linde topped an incident-strewn first qualifying session on Thursday night, the Audi contingent struggled during Friday's top 30 shootout.

The quickest R8 LMS was the #1 Land Motorsport car of Christopher Mies, who qualified in 15th, 3.4 seconds slower than pacesetter Laurens Vanthoor in the #911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

However, in a new BoP revision released just hours prior to the start of the race, the seven Audi runners in the top SP9 class have been handed a 10kg weight break, being reduced to a minimum of 1300kg.

Among the other changes made are a minor increase in boost pressure for the BMW M6 GT3s, and a reduction in restrictor diameter for the sole Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the field.

The Glickenhaus SCG003C, which qualified down in 29th place on Friday, has also had its weight reduced from 1315kg to 1300kg and its restrictor diameter marginally increased.

Porsche, which locked out the top three spots in qualifying, has not had its BoP revised, while the Mercedes-AMG GT3, Ferrari 488 GT3 and the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 have also had no changes.