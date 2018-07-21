Red Bull Ring ELMS: Chatin scores pole for IDEC

Paul-Loup Chatin scored IDEC Sport’s second pole position of the 2018 European Le Mans Series season by just 0.019 seconds during qualifying for the Red Bull Ring round on Saturday.

Chatin led the timesheets early on with a 1m20.028s in IDEC’s #28 Oreca, before former GP2/F2 race winner Norman Nato and then Nico Jamin moved to the top of the leaderboard.

But having timed his final lap strategically, Chatin managed to improve to a 1m19.246s to wrest back pole position in the car that he shares with Memo Rojas and Paul Lafargue.

Jamin claimed the other spot on the front row in the #28 Duqueine Engineering Oreca, while Nato had to settle for third in the #24 Racing Engineering Oreca.

Former FIA World Endurance LMP2 Champion Nicolas Lapierre placed the #21 DragonSpeed Oreca fourth on the grid ahead of the Monza race-winning #26 G-Drive Oreca of Andrea Pizzitola and the #33 TDS Racing Oreca of former Audi LMP1 ace Loic Duval.

Oreca cars sealed the top six spots on the grid, with Filipe Albuquerque the top qualifier for Ligier in the #22 United Autosports car.

AT Racing secures home pole in LMP3

AT Racing claimed LMP3 pole at its home track, with Mikkel Jensen at the wheel of the #9 Ligier.

Jensen went quickest with a time of 1m26.941s with two minutes to go and his lap would remain unbeaten for rest of the session.

Matthieu Lahaye came closest to Jensen’s benchmark, ending 0.111s behind in Ultimate’s #17 Norma, with the #19 M Racing-YMR of Lucas Legeret securing the third spot on the grid.

Former Le Mans 24 Hours class winners JMW Motorsport gave Ferrari its first ELMS pole of 2018 in the GTE class.

Miguel Molina lapped the Austrian circuit in 1m28.848s in JMW’s sole #66 488 GTE, just 0.099s clear of the #86 Proton Porsche driven by Matteo Cairoli.

Andrea Bertolini qualified the #83 Krohn Ferrari third on the grid with a late flyer, ending another 0.042s behind the front row starters.