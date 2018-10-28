Portimao ELMS: United Autosports ends season with win

Front-row starter Timothe Buret, driving the #23 Panis Barthez Competition Ligier, took a brief lead but it was pole-sitter Pierre Ragues in the #29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca who was in control early in the race.

Felipe Nasr in the #47 Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara made significant progress. Having started ninth, the former Formula 1 driver was leading before being penalised for an unsafe, last-second dive into the pits.

The #29 pole-sitting car retired with a broken suspension shortly after Ragues handed over the car to Nelson Panciatici.

In the meantime, two of the United Autosports Ligiers rose into contention, both cars finding their way past #23 Ligier (now in the hands of Canal) to lead one-two.

The #26 G-Drive Racing title-winning Oreca spun early on in the hands of Roman Rusinov. Ever since, the car kept clawing its way up the order to have a sniff of a victory late in the race.

With little over an hour remaining, full course yellow bunched up the leaders, producing a four-way battle for the lead, involving both United Autosports cars, the #26 G-Drive Racing machine and the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car.

But the final round of pit stops turned out to be yet another game-changer.

Local ace Albuquerque took second win in row for the #22 machine to finish ahead of the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car driven by Will Stevens, Julien Canal and Buret and the #32 United Autosports car of Will Owen, Wayne Boyd and Hugo de Sadeleer, who completed an all-Ligier podium.

The #13 Inter Europol Competiton Ligier of Martin Hippe and Jakub Smiechowski took LMP3 honours, while the #77 Proton Competition Porsche shared by Christian Ried, Marvin Dienst and Dennis Olsen came out on top of the GTE fray.

Report by Piotr Magdziarz

Results: