Portimao ELMS: United Autosports ends season with win

Portimao ELMS: United Autosports ends season with win

Portimao ELMS: United Autosports ends season with win
1h ago

The #22 United Autosports Ligier in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson won for the second time in a row during the European Le Mans Series season finale at Algarve International Circuit.

Front-row starter Timothe Buret, driving the #23 Panis Barthez Competition Ligier, took a brief lead but it was pole-sitter Pierre Ragues in the #29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca who was in control early in the race.

Felipe Nasr in the #47 Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara made significant progress. Having started ninth, the former Formula 1 driver was leading before being penalised for an unsafe, last-second dive into the pits.

The #29 pole-sitting car retired with a broken suspension shortly after Ragues handed over the car to Nelson Panciatici.

In the meantime, two of the United Autosports Ligiers rose into contention, both cars finding their way past #23 Ligier (now in the hands of Canal) to lead one-two.

The #26 G-Drive Racing title-winning Oreca spun early on in the hands of Roman Rusinov. Ever since, the car kept clawing its way up the order to have a sniff of a victory late in the race.

With little over an hour remaining, full course yellow bunched up the leaders, producing a four-way battle for the lead, involving both United Autosports cars, the #26 G-Drive Racing machine and the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car.

But the final round of pit stops turned out to be yet another game-changer.

Local ace Albuquerque took second win in row for the #22 machine to finish ahead of the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car driven by Will Stevens, Julien Canal and Buret and the #32 United Autosports car of Will Owen, Wayne Boyd and Hugo de Sadeleer, who completed an all-Ligier podium.

The #13 Inter Europol Competiton Ligier of Martin Hippe and Jakub Smiechowski took LMP3 honours, while the #77 Proton Competition Porsche shared by Christian Ried, Marvin Dienst and Dennis Olsen came out on top of the GTE fray.

Report by Piotr Magdziarz

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 22 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 
United Kingdom Philip Hanson 		 Ligier JSP217  
2 23 United Kingdom Will Stevens 
France Julien Canal 
France Timothé Buret 		 Ligier JSP217 0.520
3 32 United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 
William Owen 
Switzerland Hugo De Sadeleer 		 Ligier JSP217 14.647
4 26 France Jean-Eric Vergne 
Russian Federation Roman Rusinov 
France Andrea Pizzitola 		 Oreca 07 15.185
5 24 France Olivier Pla 
France Paul Petit 
France Norman Nato 		 Oreca 07 1'23.913
6 28 France Paul-Loup Chatin 
Mexico Memo Rojas 
France Gabriel Aubry 		 Oreca 07 1 lap
7 40 Australia James Allen 
France Julien Falchero 
Sweden Henning Enqvist 		 Oreca 07 0.665
8 39 France Tristan Gommendy 
Switzerland Jonathan Hirschi 
France Alexandre Cougnaud 		 Oreca 07 40.734
9 49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach 
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		 Dallara P217 2 laps
10 13 Poland Jakub Smiechowski 
Germany Martin Hippe 		 Ligier JS P3 8 laps
11 25 United States Mark Patterson 
Korea, Republic of Tacksung Kim 
Netherlands Ate de Jong 		 Ligier JSP217 10.589
12 7 United Kingdom Alex Kapadia 
Colin Noble 
Christian Stubbe 		 Ligier JS P3 12.520
13 2 United States John Falb 
Australia Scott Andrews 		 Ligier JS P3 42.634
14 5 Russian Federation Timur Boguslavskiy 
Alexey Chuklin 
Daniil Pronenko 		 Ligier JS P3 1'03.835
15 15 Canada John Farano 
Robert Garofall 
Job Van 		 Ligier JS P3 9 laps
16 9 Belarus Alexander Talkanitsa Sr. 
Belarus Alexander Talkanitsa Jr. 
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		 Ligier JS P3 17.497
17 3 Matthew Bell 
Canada Garett Grist 
United Kingdom Tony Wells 		 Ligier JS P3 35.658
18 14 Germany Paul Scheuschner 
Luca Demarchi 
Switzerland Moritz Müller-Crepon 		 Ligier JS P3 42.711
19 8 Christian Vaglio 
France Marvin Klein 
Nicolas Maulini 		 Norma M 30 1'12.804
20 77 Germany Christian Ried 
Germany Marvin Dienst 
Dennis Olsen 		 Porsche 911 RSR 10 laps
21 19 Switzerland David Droux 
Switzerland Lucas Legeret 
Michael Benham 		 Norma M 30 34.223
22 66 United Kingdom Alex MacDowall 
United Kingdom Liam Griffin 
Spain Miguel Molina 		 Ferrari F488 GTE 11 laps
23 16 Italy Francesco Dracone 
Jacopo Baratto 		 Ligier JS P3 9.334
24 88 Italy Gianluca Roda 
Italy Matteo Cairoli 
Italy Giorgio Roda 		 Porsche 911 RSR 16.850
25 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte 
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		 Dallara P217 36.145
26 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron 
Ireland Matthew Griffin 
United Kingdom Aaron Scott 		 Ferrari F488 GTE 1'17.550
27 12 Canada James Dayson 
Vadim Meshcheriakov 		 Ligier JS P3 12 laps
28 17 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye 
France Matthieu Lahaye 
France François Heriau 		 Norma M 30 24.951
29 31 United States Gustavo Menezes 
United Kingdom Harrison Newey 
Ireland Ryan Cullen 		 Oreca 07 13 laps
30 83 Italy Andrea Bertolini 
United States Tracy Krohn 
Sweden Nic Jönsson 		 Ferrari F488 GTE 22.805
31 4 France Antonin Borga 
France Alexandre Coigny 
Switzerland Iradj Alexander-David 		 Ligier JS P3 54.097
32 10 France Clément Mateu 
Colombia Andres Mendez 
Riccardo Ponzio 		 Norma M 30 25 laps
33 6 United Kingdom Terrence Woodward 
United Kingdom Ross Kaiser 		 Ligier JS P3 35 laps
34 18 France Laurent Millara 
Natan Bihel 		 Ligier JS P3 38 laps
35 21 France Nicolas Lapierre 
Sweden Henrik Hedman 
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		 Oreca 07 40 laps
36 11 Italy Giorgio Mondini 
Kay van 		 Ligier JS P3 55 laps
37 80 United States Bret Curtis 
Italy Fabio Babini 
Riccardo Pera 		 Porsche 911 RSR 58 laps
38 30 Russian Federation Konstantin Tereshchenko 
Henrique Chaves 		 Dallara P217 72 laps
39 29 France Nelson Panciatici 
France Pierre Ragues 
France Nico Jamin 		 Oreca 07 88 laps
Spa ELMS: G-Drive seals title, United wins truncated race

Spa ELMS: G-Drive seals title, United wins truncated race
