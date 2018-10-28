Portimao ELMS: United Autosports ends season with win
The #22 United Autosports Ligier in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson won for the second time in a row during the European Le Mans Series season finale at Algarve International Circuit.
Front-row starter Timothe Buret, driving the #23 Panis Barthez Competition Ligier, took a brief lead but it was pole-sitter Pierre Ragues in the #29 Duqueine Engineering Oreca who was in control early in the race.
Felipe Nasr in the #47 Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara made significant progress. Having started ninth, the former Formula 1 driver was leading before being penalised for an unsafe, last-second dive into the pits.
The #29 pole-sitting car retired with a broken suspension shortly after Ragues handed over the car to Nelson Panciatici.
In the meantime, two of the United Autosports Ligiers rose into contention, both cars finding their way past #23 Ligier (now in the hands of Canal) to lead one-two.
The #26 G-Drive Racing title-winning Oreca spun early on in the hands of Roman Rusinov. Ever since, the car kept clawing its way up the order to have a sniff of a victory late in the race.
With little over an hour remaining, full course yellow bunched up the leaders, producing a four-way battle for the lead, involving both United Autosports cars, the #26 G-Drive Racing machine and the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car.
But the final round of pit stops turned out to be yet another game-changer.
Local ace Albuquerque took second win in row for the #22 machine to finish ahead of the #23 Panis Barthez Competition car driven by Will Stevens, Julien Canal and Buret and the #32 United Autosports car of Will Owen, Wayne Boyd and Hugo de Sadeleer, who completed an all-Ligier podium.
The #13 Inter Europol Competiton Ligier of Martin Hippe and Jakub Smiechowski took LMP3 honours, while the #77 Proton Competition Porsche shared by Christian Ried, Marvin Dienst and Dennis Olsen came out on top of the GTE fray.
Report by Piotr Magdziarz
Results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
|Ligier JSP217
|2
|23
| Will Stevens
Julien Canal
Timothé Buret
|Ligier JSP217
|0.520
|3
|32
| Wayne Boyd
William Owen
Hugo De Sadeleer
|Ligier JSP217
|14.647
|4
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07
|15.185
|5
|24
| Olivier Pla
Paul Petit
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|1'23.913
|6
|28
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|1 lap
|7
|40
| James Allen
Julien Falchero
Henning Enqvist
|Oreca 07
|0.665
|8
|39
| Tristan Gommendy
Jonathan Hirschi
Alexandre Cougnaud
|Oreca 07
|40.734
|9
|49
| Anders Fjordbach
Dennis Andersen
|Dallara P217
|2 laps
|10
|13
| Jakub Smiechowski
Martin Hippe
|Ligier JS P3
|8 laps
|11
|25
| Mark Patterson
Tacksung Kim
Ate de Jong
|Ligier JSP217
|10.589
|12
|7
| Alex Kapadia
Colin Noble
Christian Stubbe
|Ligier JS P3
|12.520
|13
|2
| John Falb
Scott Andrews
|Ligier JS P3
|42.634
|14
|5
| Timur Boguslavskiy
Alexey Chuklin
Daniil Pronenko
|Ligier JS P3
|1'03.835
|15
|15
| John Farano
Robert Garofall
Job Van
|Ligier JS P3
|9 laps
|16
|9
| Alexander Talkanitsa Sr.
Alexander Talkanitsa Jr.
Mikkel Jensen
|Ligier JS P3
|17.497
|17
|3
|Matthew Bell
Garett Grist
Tony Wells
|Ligier JS P3
|35.658
|18
|14
| Paul Scheuschner
Luca Demarchi
Moritz Müller-Crepon
|Ligier JS P3
|42.711
|19
|8
|Christian Vaglio
Marvin Klein
Nicolas Maulini
|Norma M 30
|1'12.804
|20
|77
| Christian Ried
Marvin Dienst
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|10 laps
|21
|19
| David Droux
Lucas Legeret
Michael Benham
|Norma M 30
|34.223
|22
|66
| Alex MacDowall
Liam Griffin
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|11 laps
|23
|16
| Francesco Dracone
Jacopo Baratto
|Ligier JS P3
|9.334
|24
|88
| Gianluca Roda
Matteo Cairoli
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|16.850
|25
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Felipe Nasr
|Dallara P217
|36.145
|26
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Matthew Griffin
Aaron Scott
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|1'17.550
|27
|12
| James Dayson
Vadim Meshcheriakov
|Ligier JS P3
|12 laps
|28
|17
| Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Norma M 30
|24.951
|29
|31
| Gustavo Menezes
Harrison Newey
Ryan Cullen
|Oreca 07
|13 laps
|30
|83
| Andrea Bertolini
Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|22.805
|31
|4
| Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
Iradj Alexander-David
|Ligier JS P3
|54.097
|32
|10
| Clément Mateu
Andres Mendez
Riccardo Ponzio
|Norma M 30
|25 laps
|33
|6
| Terrence Woodward
Ross Kaiser
|Ligier JS P3
|35 laps
|34
|18
| Laurent Millara
Natan Bihel
|Ligier JS P3
|38 laps
|35
|21
| Nicolas Lapierre
Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|40 laps
|36
|11
| Giorgio Mondini
Kay van
|Ligier JS P3
|55 laps
|37
|80
| Bret Curtis
Fabio Babini
Riccardo Pera
|Porsche 911 RSR
|58 laps
|38
|30
| Konstantin Tereshchenko
Henrique Chaves
|Dallara P217
|72 laps
|39
|29
| Nelson Panciatici
Pierre Ragues
Nico Jamin
|Oreca 07
|88 laps
