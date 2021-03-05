Pietro Fittipaldi joins G-Drive LMP2 squad in ELMS

Fittipaldi will compete in the ELMS's leading LMP2 category, sharing the Algarve Pro-run #25 G-Drive Oreca 07 - Gibson with John Falb and Rui Andrade.

The trio is also eligible for the Pro/Am subclass, due to Falb being a bronze rated driver.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to compete in the 2021 European Le Mans Series with G-Drive Racing operated by Algarve Pro Racing,” said 24-year-old Fittipaldi.

“It’ll be my first proper LMP2 campaign and I’m really looking forward to it, especially as my family has such a strong track record in endurance sportscar racing.

"My cousin Christian is a three-time winner of the Daytona 24 Hours and my uncle Max (Papis) has two Daytona wins to his name, so they’ll certainly be able to give good advice."

Fittipaldi, who made his F1 debut last year replacing the injured Romain Grosjean for the final two grands prix of the season, previously tested a Porsche 919 LMP1 car in 2017.

In 2018 he was due to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship for DragonSpeed's LMP1 team, but then broke his left leg and right ankle during a qualifying crash at Spa-Francorchamps.

“I have a lot of experience in open-wheelers but have also raced and tested closed cockpit race cars – I was the fastest rookie in an end-of-season test in Porsche’s 919 Hybrid LMP1," he added.

"However, I always take things step-by-step because every car requires a different style and approach, and it can take time to adapt.

"My first test with Algarve Pro Racing is coming up very soon and I’m very excited. This season is going to be a different experience and it will be great to work with John and Rui.”

Fittipaldi recently announced he will continue as Haas F1's test and reserve driver in 2021.

The 2017 Formula V8 3.5 champion will also return to IndyCar with Dale Coyne, replacing Grosjean on the ovals.

That means the Brazilian, who already competed in six IndyCar races for Coyne in 2018, is set to make his debut in the Indianapolis 500.

