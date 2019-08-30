Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Qualifying in
20 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 2 in
00 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
10 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
European Le Mans / Silverstone / Breaking news

Newey replaces hospitalised Carlin ELMS driver

shares
comments
Newey replaces hospitalised Carlin ELMS driver
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 8:20 PM

Harrison Newey has been drafted in to replace the injured Jack Manchester at the Carlin LMP2 squad for the remainder of this weekend's Silverstone European Le Mans Series round.

Manchester was involved in a violent crash at Stowe corner during Friday morning's opening practice session when the brakes of his Dallara P217 failed.

He was transported by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in nearby Oxford, where he was diagnosed with two broken ribs.

Carlin sat out the afternoon's second practice session, which was extended from 90 minutes to two hours after Manchester's crash brought an early end to the first session, as it was forced to source a spare Dallara chassis.

Now the team has confirmed that Super Formula racer Newey will stand in for Manchester for Saturday's qualifying session and race, joining Harry Tincknell and Ben Barnicoat at the wheel of the #45 car.

Newey contested the full ELMS season last year driving an Oreca 07 run by the Algarve Pro Racing squad, finishing ninth overall alongside Ryan Cullen and Gustavo Menezes and scoring a best result of fifth place at Silverstone.

The 21-year-old son of Red Bull Formula 1 design guru Adrian has yet to score a point in five Super Formula races this year with the B-Max Racing/Motopark outfit.

Newey previously drove a Dallara LMP2 car for SMP Racing in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2018, when he and teammates Norman Nato and Viktor Shaytar finished 10th in class (pictured below).

Carlin stated Manchester would seek to return for the next round of the ELMS at Spa.

Friday's practice sessions at Silverstone were topped by Filipe Albuquerque for United Autosports, one of two teams to have switched from running two Ligier JS P217s to one Oreca and one Ligier for the Silverstone round along with Panis-Barthez Competition.

Bruno Senna is sitting out this weekend's race as he prioritises his Rebellion LMP1 commitments over his drive with the RLR MSport team, which has drafted in Matthieu Vaxiviere as a substitute alongside Arjun Maini and John Farano this weekend.

#35 SMP Racing Dallara P217 Gibson: Viktor Shaytar, Harrison Newey, Norman Nato

#35 SMP Racing Dallara P217 Gibson: Viktor Shaytar, Harrison Newey, Norman Nato

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Lead ELMS teams ditch Ligier chassis for Oreca

Previous article

Lead ELMS teams ditch Ligier chassis for Oreca
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Event Silverstone
Drivers Harrison Newey , Jack Manchester
Teams Carlin
Author Jamie Klein

European Le Mans Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
12 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
15 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

Latest news

Newey replaces hospitalised Carlin ELMS driver
EuLM

Newey replaces hospitalised Carlin ELMS driver

Lead ELMS teams ditch Ligier chassis for Oreca
EuLM

Lead ELMS teams ditch Ligier chassis for Oreca

Tambay to make LMP2 debut in Barcelona ELMS race
EuLM

Tambay to make LMP2 debut in Barcelona ELMS race

G-Drive's rebranding deal "just the start" of Aurus tie-up
EuLM

G-Drive's rebranding deal "just the start" of Aurus tie-up

Tincknell returns to ELMS with new Carlin team
EuLM

Tincknell returns to ELMS with new Carlin team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.