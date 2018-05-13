Monza ELMS: Vergne leads G-Drive to victory

Jean-Eric Vergne, Andrea Pizzitola and Roman Rusinov took their second victory in a week for G-Drive Racing at the second round of the European Le Mans Series at Monza.
Following their 6 Hours of Spa victory in the World Endurance Championship last weekend, the TDS-run Oreca finished 29.8 seconds ahead of the sister #33 car of Loic Duval, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Francois Perrodo after a race interrupted by four safety car periods.
Rusinov ran second in the early laps behind Dragonspeed’s Nicolas Lapierre, until the Frenchman pitted under the first Safety Car, caused when Alexandre Cougnaud crashed his Graff Racing Oreca at the second Lesmo.
Rusinov continued to lead while the Dragonspeed Oreca was delayed by a drive-through penalty for Henrik Hedman punting one of the YMR LMP3s into a spin at Ascari, and held onto the lead after the second intervention of the safety car, when Enzo Guibbert crashed the second Graff car at Ascari.
Pizzitola then took over at the front from Nelson Panciatici’s Duqueine Engineering Oreca, but had a scare after the fourth safety car when the two United Autosport Ligiers of Phil Hanson and Will Owen – which had both stayed out – were mistakenly waved past the safety car.
The error was spotted by race control and Pizzitola made swift work of getting back to the lead, handing over to Vergne for a comfortable victory.
Vaxiviere had set the fastest lap in qualifying, but was ordered to start from the back of the grid after TDS Racing failed the technical inspection. He just held off the #29 IDEC Sport Oreca of Paul-Loup Chatin, who had charged through from ninth after taking over from Memo Rojas and Paul Lafargue.
The succession of mid-race cautions helped Dragonspeed to negate its early time loss and recover to fourth, with Ben Hanley taking advantage of a late fuel stops for Felipe Nasr (Villorba Corse Dallara) and Filipe Albuquerque’s United Autosport entry, which ended up ninth and tenth.
The round-one winning Racing Engineering Oreca of Olivier Pla, Norman Nato and Paul Petit followed Dragonspeed’s early-stopping strategy and finished fifth.
EuroInternational inherits LMP3 win from United
United Autosports pair Sean Rayhall and Jon Falb had been set for victory in LMP3 until a right-rear puncture struck with 10 minutes to go, allowing Giorgio Mondini and Kay van Berlow to capitalise for EuroInternational.
Falb had jumped ahead of Van Berlow at the final round of pitstops and left Van Berlow to defend from Inter Europol Competition’s Martin Hippe when the puncture stuck. Victory for EuroInternational was confirmed when Hippe had to stop for fuel with one lap to go.
Ferrari takes GTE honours
The #51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE of Matt Griffin, Aaron Scott and Duncan Cameron bounced back from a DNF at Paul Ricard to win on the team’s home turf.
Cameron profited from the flurry of cautions to lead by over a minute from the cluster of chasing Porsches, headed by the #77 Proton Competition example of Marc Lieb, Marvin Dienst and Christian Ried.
The sister #88 featuring Gianmaria Bruni had occupied second position until a drive-through penalty for Gianluca Roda tipping the #20 Racing for Poland LMP3 car into the gravel at Ascari demoted it to fourth, behind the pole-sitting Ebimotors Porsche of Ricardo Pera, Fabio Babini and Raymond Narac.
European Le Mans 2018 Monza
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|26
| Jean-Eric Vergne
Roman Rusinov
Andrea Pizzitola
|Oreca 07
|2
|33
| Loic Duval
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|29.828
|3
|28
| Paul-Loup Chatin
Memo Rojas
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|31.936
|4
|21
| Nicolas Lapierre
Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|48.707
|5
|24
| Olivier Pla
Paul Petit
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|1'23.545
|6
|29
| Nelson Panciatici
Pierre Ragues
Nico Jamin
|Oreca 07
|1'25.795
|7
|31
| Gustavo Menezes
Harrison Newey
Ryan Cullen
|Oreca 07
|1'27.050
|8
|23
| Will Stevens
Julien Canal
Timothé Buret
|Ligier JSP217
|1'39.007
|9
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Felipe Nasr
|Dallara P217
|1 lap
|10
|22
| Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
|Ligier JSP217
|1 lap
|11
|32
| Wayne Boyd
William Owen
Hugo De Sadeleer
|Ligier JSP217
|1 lap
|12
|27
| Erik Maris
Patrice Lafargue
William Cavailhes
|Ligier JSP217
|4 laps
|13
|25
| Mark Patterson
Tacksung Kim
Ate de Jong
|Ligier JSP217
|4 laps
|14
|11
| Giorgio Mondini
Kay van Berlo
|Ligier JS P3
|6 laps
|15
|6
| Terrence Woodward
Ross Kaiser
James Swift
|Ligier JS P3
|7 laps
|16
|3
| Matthew Bell
Tony Wells
Garret Grist
|Ligier JS P3
|7 laps
|17
|13
| Jakub Smiechowski
Martin Hippe
|Ligier JS P3
|7 laps
|18
|2
| Sean Rayhall
John Falb
|Ligier JS P3
|7 laps
|19
|5
| Timur Boguslavskiy
Alexey Chuklin
Daniil Pronenko
|Ligier JS P3
|7 laps
|20
|17
| Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Norma M 30
|8 laps
|21
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Matt Griffin
Aaron Scott
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|8 laps
|22
|10
| Clément Mateu
Andres Mendez
Riccardo Ponzio
|Norma M 30
|8 laps
|23
|7
| Alex Kapadia
Colin Noble
Christian Stubbe Olsen
|Ligier JS P3
|8 laps
|24
|4
| Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
Iradj Alexander-David
|Ligier JS P3
|8 laps
|25
|77
| Marc Lieb
Christian Ried
Marvin Dienst
|Porsche 911 RSR
|8 laps
|26
|80
| Fabio Babini
Raymond Narac
Riccardo Pera
|Porsche 911 RSR
|8 laps
|27
|15
| John Farano
Robert Garofall
Job Van Uitert
|Ligier JS P3
|9 laps
|28
|16
| Francesco Dracone
Jacopo Baratto
|Ligier JS P3
|9 laps
|29
|66
| Alex MacDowall
Liam Griffin
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|9 laps
|30
|88
| Gianmaria Bruni
Gianluca Roda
Giorgio Roda
|Porsche 911 RSR
|9 laps
|31
|83
| Andrea Bertolini
Tracy Krohn
Nic Jönsson
|Ferrari F488 GTE
|10 laps
|32
|19
| David Droux
Lucas Legeret
Nicolas Ferrer
|Norma M 30
|11 laps
|33
|20
| Alex Fontana
Henning Enqvist
Tomasz Blicharski
|Ligier JS P3
|13 laps
|34
|49
| Anders Fjordbach
Dennis Andersen
|Dallara P217
|20 laps
|35
|14
| Paul Scheuschner
Hendrik Still
Luca Demarchi
|Ligier JS P3
|20 laps
|35
| Viktor Shaytar
Matevos Isaakyan
Egor Orudzhev
|Dallara P217
|62 laps
|30
| Konstantin Tereshchenko
Henrique Chaves
|Dallara P217
|63 laps
|18
| Laurent Millara
Natan Bihel
|Ligier JS P3
|67 laps
|9
| Alexander Talkanitsa Sr.
Alexander Talkanitsa Jr.
Mikkel Jensen
|Ligier JS P3
|68 laps
|8
| Miguel Toril
Alexander Toril
Jean Glorieux
|Norma M 30
|78 laps
|40
| Jose Gutierrez
Enzo Guibbert
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|105 laps
|39
| Tristan Gommendy
Jonathan Hirschi
Alexandre Cougnaud
|Oreca 07
|117 laps