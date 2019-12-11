Zolder's DTM slot approved despite WEC clash

Belgian motorsport association RACB had raised concerns over the prospect of two high-profile championships competing in Belgium on the same weekend, but it has now approved the DTM season-opener's April 24-26 date.

It is understood that the RACB has now informed the FIA and it means the 2020 DTM calendar's approval should now be a formality.

The move will be welcome for the DTM, as a rearranged date would likely have led to Formula 1 and Formula E clashes, while few of its venues could have taken over Zolder's slot.

2020 DTM calendar: