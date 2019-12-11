Top events
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.


DTM / Breaking news

Zolder's DTM slot approved despite WEC clash

shares
comments
Zolder's DTM slot approved despite WEC clash
By:
Dec 11, 2019, 10:40 AM

The DTM's season-opening Zolder round will remain in place and continue to clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship's Spa race.

Belgian motorsport association RACB had raised concerns over the prospect of two high-profile championships competing in Belgium on the same weekend, but it has now approved the DTM season-opener's April 24-26 date.

It is understood that the RACB has now informed the FIA and it means the 2020 DTM calendar's approval should now be a formality.

The move will be welcome for the DTM, as a rearranged date would likely have led to Formula 1 and Formula E clashes, while few of its venues could have taken over Zolder's slot.

2020 DTM calendar:

Date Venue
April 24-26 Belgium Zolder
May 15-17 Germany Lausitzring
May 29-31 Russian Federation Igora Drive
June 12-14 Sweden Anderstorp
June 26-28 Italy Monza
July 10-12 Germany Norisring
August 22-23 United Kingdom Brands Hatch
September 4-6 Netherlands Assen
September 11-13 Germany Nurburgring
October 2-4 Germany Hockenheim
WRT Audi adds IndyCar racer to all-new DTM line-up

WRT Audi adds IndyCar racer to all-new DTM line-up
