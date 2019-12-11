Zolder's DTM slot approved despite WEC clash
shares
comments
The DTM's season-opening Zolder round will remain in place and continue to clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship's Spa race.
Belgian motorsport association RACB had raised concerns over the prospect of two high-profile championships competing in Belgium on the same weekend, but it has now approved the DTM season-opener's April 24-26 date.
It is understood that the RACB has now informed the FIA and it means the 2020 DTM calendar's approval should now be a formality.
The move will be welcome for the DTM, as a rearranged date would likely have led to Formula 1 and Formula E clashes, while few of its venues could have taken over Zolder's slot.
2020 DTM calendar:
|Date
|Venue
|April 24-26
|Zolder
|May 15-17
|Lausitzring
|May 29-31
|Igora Drive
|June 12-14
|Anderstorp
|June 26-28
|Monza
|July 10-12
|Norisring
|August 22-23
|Brands Hatch
|September 4-6
|Assen
|September 11-13
|Nurburgring
|October 2-4
|Hockenheim
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|DTM
|Author
|Tom Errington
Zolder's DTM slot approved despite WEC clash
shares
comments
DTM Next session
22 Nov - 24 Nov
Trending
Schedule
WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by