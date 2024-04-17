All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
DTM

Why DTM champion Preining has foregone use of #1 in 2024

Reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining will not use the number 1 plate on his Porsche for his title defence this year.

Rachit Thukral Sven Haidinger
Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The Austrian driver will continue to carry his preferred 91 number on his Manthey EMA-entered 911 GT3 R in 2024, despite having earned the right to flaunt his champion status as part of the DTM rulebook.

Current BMW driver Rene Rast was the last champion to not race with #1 on his car, electing to continue with his signature #33 after the first two of his three title-winning campaigns (he didn’t defend his third title in 2021 following the DTM’s switch to GT3 rules).

Explaining his rationale, Preining told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com that he is starting the year from scratch and needs to win the title again to consider himself the ‘current champion’.

"I already said in Hockenheim: Now we'll be champions for two months and then we'll be nothing. That's our way of thinking," he said.

"We now have to earn number 1 again and work at least as hard as last year - with the same focus. That's why we're driving with number 91 this year and not with number 1."

This year will mark Preining’s third campaign in the DTM, having first entered the series in 2022 with Team Bernhard 75.

He was instrumental in Porsche’s maiden success in the DTM last year, as the Volkswagen Group marque clinched the drivers’, teams’ and manufacturers’ treble.

But while his 2023 title has raised his stock within Porsche, which now has a new flagship sportscar programme in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Preining said it was his call to continue in the DTM over taking up a bigger opportunity in LMDh.

The 25-year-old, who has completed three tests in the Porsche 963, explained: “At the moment the focus is entirely on the DTM , and that was also my wish. 

“I have to thank Porsche: They gave me a free choice and I chose the DTM because I really enjoy it, because I feel comfortable there, because I work very well with the team and because I want to defend the title."

Preining said he also enjoys the sprint format of the DTM, with each race lasting just over an hour and featuring a tye change in between.

 "It's all about the qualifying, it's about the duel, wheel to wheel the whole race,” he said. “I just think that's great. And there's currently nothing that's above that for me this season. It's my big one. The goal for 2024 is to defend the title or to win it again."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article "Complete s***show" - Does the DTM test still make sense in its current form?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales: Aprilia MotoGP win has a “different value” to Suzuki, Yamaha triumphs
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Thomas Preining
More from
Thomas Preining
DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

WEC
DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test
Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

DTM
Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining
DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaim points lead

Latest news

Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification

Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Porsche lodges appeal over da Costa's Misano Formula E disqualification
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach

IMSA IMSA
Long Beach
Ricky Taylor looking for redemption at Long Beach
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions

F1 Formula 1
How Senna’s early Pacific GP exit raised his Benetton suspicions
What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

F1 Formula 1
What could have been: When Villeneuve’s shock return thwarted an F1 rookie

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global