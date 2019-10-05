Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
WU in
17 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Qualifying in
08 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in
16 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Hockenheim / Breaking news

DTM/Super GT decide against BoP in Saturday race

shares
comments
DTM/Super GT decide against BoP in Saturday race
By:
Oct 5, 2019, 8:07 AM

The DTM and SUPER GT will not use a Balance of Performance for the first qualifying and race of the Hockenheim weekend.

Motorsport.com understands the two series met on Friday night to discuss the potential implementation of a BoP, with the Hockenheim weekend initially planned to help equalise the cars for the Fuji joint-races on November 22-24.

After the SUPER GT entries from Nissan, Lexus and Honda undertook two hours of testing on Thursday, wet conditions on Friday made the competitive picture difficult to read.

TOM'S Lexus driver Nick Cassidy and Nismo Nissan's Tsugio Matsuda both crashed in free practice one, while Button ran untroubled.

The 2009 Formula 1 world champion then set a time good enough for 16th in the second practice - 2.6 seconds off Timo Glock's benchmark as the three SUPER GT entries averaged a best lap time that was within 103.0433% of Glock's.

The wet conditions are set to remain during the weekend and potentially worsen.

The weather, along with SUPER GT organisers GTA and DTM counterpart ITR taking a longer-term view of the joint-racing meant the decision was made to run without a BoP on Saturday.

Motorsport.com understands the decision could be reviewed following Saturday's action depending on how the SUPER GT and DTM machines match up.

The SUPER GT squads are running with Hankook engineers embedded in the team to help adaptation.

Next article
Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann sets Friday practice pace

Previous article

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann sets Friday practice pace

Next article

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth quickest

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth quickest
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Event Hockenheim
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Hockenheim II

Hockenheim II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Race 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
50 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by rule talks

31m
3
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth quickest

17m
4
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

5
MotoGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

Latest videos

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth quickest
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole, Button sixth quickest

DTM/Super GT decide against BoP in Saturday race
DTM

DTM/Super GT decide against BoP in Saturday race

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann sets Friday practice pace
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Wittmann sets Friday practice pace

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hand
SGT

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hand

Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running
SGT

Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.