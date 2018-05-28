Rast to continue with chassis from Lausitz shunt

Rene Rast will contest this weekend's DTM round at the Hungaroring using the same chassis that protected him in his monster shunt at the previous Lausitzring meeting.

Reigning champion Rast was involved in a "dramatic" high-speed crash last weekend, rolling twice after he was clipped by fellow Audi driver Loic Duval in the opening race.

The RS5 came to rest on its wheels but was missing its roof and windscreen and also had major panel damage.

The 2017 DTM champion was taken to hospital and, although he was uninjured, was forced to miss Sunday's second race when his Team Rosberg outfit ran out of time to repair his car.

But Audi said the car's monocoque "remained intact itself in the rollover incident", which was proved by "intensive ultrasonic examinations".

Team Rosberg began rebuilding the car around its original chassis last Wednesday and the RS5 is expected to be transported to the Hungaroring following "a subsequent brief functional check" at Audi's Neuberg base.

Rast scored his first DTM pole position and victory in the series at last year's Hungaroring meeting.