DTM / Zandvoort / Qualifying report

Zandvoort DTM: Paffett beats Wehrlein to pole

By: Marcus Simmons
Jul 14, 2018, 9:49 AM

DTM series leader Gary Paffett has earned pole position for the first race of the Zandvoort round as Mercedes claimed a 1-2-3-4 in qualifying.

Paffett set his time on his first run and, despite logging a purple opening sector on his second set of tyres, he was unable to match his earlier effort.

Paul di Resta lay second at the midway point of the session, but Pascal Wehrlein’s second run allowed him to vault past the Scot and move onto the front row, 0.060 seconds adrift of Paffett’s best.

Di Resta, who claimed that he was compromised on his out-lap on his second set of tyres, will start third.

Another to improve on the second runs was Lucas Auer, who moved himself up into fourth position.

BMW’s leading duo in the standings, Timo Glock and Marco Wittmann, led the Munich manufacturer’s charge and will share the third row of the grid.

Audi again looks short of pace compared to its two rivals, but local hero Robin Frijns put his car seventh on the grid ahead of stablemates Nico Muller and Rene Rast.

Completing the top 10 was the BMW of Augusto Farfus.

It was a disastrous session for Mercedes driver Edoardo Mortara, who lies second in the championship – he was 15th after the first runs and slumped to 18th and last by the end of the 20 minutes of running.

Session results

Cla#DriverCarTimeGapkm/h
1 2 united_kingdom Gary Paffett Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'30.778   170.803
2 94 germany Pascal Wehrlein Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'30.838 0.060 170.690
3 3 united_kingdom Paul di Resta Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'30.980 0.202 170.424
4 22 austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'31.063 0.285 170.268
5 16 germany Timo Glock BMW M4 DTM 1'31.217 0.439 169.981
6 11 germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 DTM 1'31.337 0.559 169.758
7 4 netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.375 0.597 169.687
8 51 switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.424 0.646 169.596
9 33 germany René Rast Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.461 0.683 169.527
10 15 brazil Augusto Farfus BMW M4 DTM 1'31.469 0.691 169.513
11 99 germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.477 0.699 169.498
12 7 canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 DTM 1'31.477 0.699 169.498
13 25 austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 DTM 1'31.482 0.704 169.489
14 23 spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'31.507 0.729 169.442
15 47 sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 DTM 1'31.526 0.748 169.407
16 28 france Loic Duval Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.623 0.845 169.228
17 53 united_kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 DTM 1'31.761 0.983 168.973
18 48 italy Edoardo Mortara Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 1'31.967 1.189 168.595

 

About this article

Series DTM
Event Zandvoort
Location Zandvoort
Drivers Gary Paffett , Paul di Resta , Pascal Wehrlein
Author Marcus Simmons
Article type Qualifying report

