Subscribe
Previous / DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying
DTM / Oschersleben Race report

DTM Oschersleben: Engelhart leads Porsche 1-2-3-4 in Sunday's race

Porsche driver Christian Engelhart scored his maiden DTM victory in Sunday’s second race at Oschersleben after a penalty for long-time leader Thomas Preining.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Preining had looked set for a third career victory in the DTM having led the race comfortably from pole position until the final 10 minutes of the race, when his Manthey EMA team was found to have not correctly completed the pitstop procedure.

The 24-year-old was handed a long-lap penalty for the infringement, leaving him down in third and elevating Toksport WRT duo Engehlart and Tim Heienmann up to first and second positions.

At the start of the race, Preining pulled away cleanly from pole position in his Manthey EMA Porsche, while Grasser Lamborghini’s Clemens Schmids slipped past Heinemann to split the two Porsches.

Dennis Olsen got the jump on SSR Performance Lamborghini of Mirko Bortolotti to take fourth, while eventual race winner Engelhart was only sixth at the end of the opening lap after passing the Bernhard Porsche of Ayhancan Guven.

By lap 8, three-time champion Rene Rast had broken inside the top 10 but the right-rear tyre of his Schubert BMW suddenly came off loose, sending him into the gravel trap and out of the race.

When the consequent safety car peeled into the pits and the action resumed, Preining was rapid in his reflexes and retained the lead of the race, while Heinemann managed to overtake Schmid to establish a Porsche 1-2 again.

The pitstop sequence followed soon after, with Preining again managing to stay in front after pitting 32 minutes into the race.

Engelhart was among the last of the frontrunners to complete a pitstop and this allowed him to jump up to second, albeit with a train of cars including Heinemann and Olsen circulating behind him.

The second safety car was deployed with 20 minutes to go when Kelvin van der Linde’s Abt Audi stopped on track with what appeared to be a technical issue.

At the restart, the order at the front remained the same, with Preining pulling away from the chasing pack led by Engelhart, who was able to keep Heinemann and Olsen at bay.

A third victory for Preining looked certain at this stage as he had managed to build a three-second buffer up front, but the race control handed him a long-lap penalty for a pitstop infringement in the final 10 minutes, ending his chances of adding to his victories at the Norisring and the Red Bull Ring last year.

Serving his long-lap penalty, Preining dropped down to third position, as Engelhart assumed the lead of the race en route to a maiden win in only his second-ever weekend in the DTM.

Second place for two-time DTM Trophy champion Heinemann put him in the lead of the championship, having also finished runner-up in Saturday’s race.

Olsen finished fourth behind his team-mate Preining to complete a historic 1-2-3-4 result for Porsche, even as Preining’s penalty dented the manufacturer’s celebrations a tad bit.

Schmid lost positions in the pitstop sequence but still finished as the best of the rest in fifth, ahead of the fellow Lamborghini of factory driver Bortolotti.

Abt Audi driver Ricardo Feller charged to seventh position after a poor qualifying session left him 13th on the grid, with an early pitstop helping him move up the order.

Jusuf Owega was the top representative for Mercedes in eighth place, as the AMG GT3s endured one of their worst showings in the DTM since the series’ switch to GT3 cars in 2021.

He was followed by the Team Bernhard Porsche of fellow rookie Laurin Henrich, while last year’s championship runner up Lucas Auer completed the top 10 for Winward Mercedes.

Schubert BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde put in a feisty driver to finish 11th after a torrid start to his title defence in Saturday’s opening race, and was the only points scorer for BMW in the race after a retirement for Rast and a long-lap penalty for Project 1's Marco Wittmann.

Franck Perera finished right behind in 12th with 20kg of ballast on his SSR Performance Lamborghini following his victory in the first race of the weekend.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 99 Germany Christian Engelhart Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)  
2 9 Tim Heinemann Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.872
3 91 Austria Thomas Preining Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1.232
4 90 Norway Dennis Olsen Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1.687
5 63 Austria Clemens Schmid Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 0.762
6 92 Italy Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 2.685
7 7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller Audi R8 LMS Evo II 0.738
8 84 Jusuf Owega Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.535
9 75 Germany Laurin Heinrich Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0.387
10 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.610
11 1 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 GT3 1.793
12 94 Frank Perera Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 0.508
13 27 Germany David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.889
14 48 Germany Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 0.342
15 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1.311
16 69 Thierry Vermeulen Ferrari 296 GT3 0.497
17 14 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Ferrari 296 GT3 2.729
18 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 GT3 2.246
19 83 Switzerland Patric Niederhauser Audi R8 LMS Evo II 4.375
20 6 Italy Alessio Deledda Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 0.530
21 8 Germany Luca Engstler Audi R8 LMS Evo II  
22 24 Turkey Ayhancan Güven Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)  
23 4 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo  
24 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo II  
25 19 Austria Mick Wishofer Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2  
26 40 Italy Mattia Drudi Audi R8 LMS Evo II  
27 33 Germany René Rast BMW M4 GT3  
View full results
shares
comments

DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying

DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying

DTM
Oschersleben

DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying DTM Oschersleben: Preining on pole as Porsche dominates Sunday qualifying

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1
Monaco GP

2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

SUPC Supercars

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe