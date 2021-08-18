Nurburgring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

This weekend will mark Porsche's debut in the DTM, with SSR Performance fielding the latest iteration of 911 GT3 R for reigning ADAC GT champion Michael Ammermuller.

For all its history in motorsport, including a record 19 wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Porsche has never had any presence in its homegrown championship.

Its long overdue entry means the DTM will finally realise its dream of pitting Germany's four biggest manufacturers against each other, with Mercedes, Audi and BMW already running factory-supported teams in the series.

SSR Performance and Ammermuller aren't the only additions to the Nurburgring DTM grid. Christian Klien will return behind the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S after making his debut at Zolder, while two additional Mercedes AMG GT3s will take to the grid thanks to new entries for Hubert Haupt (HRT) and Luca Stolz (Toksport).

In all, there will be 23 cars on the grid this weekend, the highest seen in the DTM in five years.

Nurburgring DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:25 11:25 12:25 06:25 03:25 20:25 19:25 15:55 FP2 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Qualifying 1 08:20 09:20 10:20 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:50 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:15 09:15 10:15 04:15 01:15 18:15 17:15 13:45 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the UK

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 11:25-12:10 BST

Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 09:20-09:40 BST

Race 1 - 12:30 BST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 09:15-9:35

Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Europe

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:25-13:10 CEST

Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 CEST

Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:15-10:35 CEST

Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1- 06:25-07:10 ET / 03:25-04:10 PT

Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 04:20-04:40 ET / 01:20-01:40 PT

Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 04:15-04:35 ET / 01:15-01:35 PT

Race 2 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 20:25-21:10 AEST

Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 18:20-18:40 AEST

Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 18:15-18:35 AEST

Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 12:25-13:10 SAT / 13:25-14:19 EAT

Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 10:20-10:40 SAT / 11:20-11:40 EAT

Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 10:15-10:35 SAT / 11:15-11:35 EAT

Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 19:25-20:10 JST

Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 -17:20-17:40 JST

Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 -17:15-17:35 JST

Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Nurburgring DTM session timings in India

Friday 20th August 2021

Free Practice 1 - 15:55-16:40 IST

Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 21st August 2021

Qualifying 1 - 13:50-14:10 IST

Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 22nd August 2021

Qualifying 2 - 13:45-14:05 IST

Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Nurburgring DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM lead the formation lap Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Can I stream the Nurburgring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Nurburgring DTM races?

Both Nurburgring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Nurburgring?

Yes, a limited number of fans will be allowed at the Nurburgring. To purchase tickets, click here.