DTM Norisring Qualifying report

Norisring DTM: Mortara claims pole by 0.001s

Norisring DTM: Mortara claims pole by 0.001s
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
23/06/2018 09:01

Mercedes driver Edoardo Mortara narrowly sealed pole position for the DTM's Norisring opener after a qualifying session interrupted by a red flag caused by defending champion Rene Rast crashing out.

Mortara deposed long-time provisional polesitter Phillip Eng by just 0.001s in the final flying lap of his second run, pulling into the pits with 90 seconds to go.

While waiting to see if he had secured pole, Eng's response provided a green middle sector on his last lap but it wasn't enough to depose Mortara.

Those times came in a flurry of late improvements after Rast's Audi got loose exiting the Scholler S and spun into the concrete wall of Turn 3, the crash extensively damaging the rear of his car.

With debris on the track, the session was delayed for around five minutes.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann was third in a much improved qualifying performance compared to last time out in Hungary.

That put him ahead of title protagonist and Mercedes driver Gary Paffett in fourth.

Paul di Resta had regularly featured as a pole threat in the first stages of qualifying but dropped to fifth ahead of Dani Juncadella and Lucas Auer.

DTM points leader Timo Glock qualified in eighth ahead of Bruno Spengler.

Nico Muller was consistently the quickest Audi driver throughout the session and qualified in 10th, with Jamie Green in 13th and the other four Audis locking out the bottom positions.

Former Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein slotted between the Audis of Green and Loic Duval in 14th.

Qualifying results

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.843  
2 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 47.844 0.001
3 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 47.866 0.023
4 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.872 0.029
5 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.899 0.056
6 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.919 0.076
7 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.934 0.091
8 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 47.950 0.107
9 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 47.973 0.130
10 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 48.067 0.224
11 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 48.091 0.248
12 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 48.098 0.255
13 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 48.221 0.378
14 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 48.253 0.410
15 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 48.301 0.458
16 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 48.312 0.469
17 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 48.360 0.517
18 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 48.444 0.601
