DTM Norisring Qualifying report

Norisring DTM: Juncadella tops red-flagged qualifying

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
24/06/2018 10:05

Daniel Juncadella took his maiden pole position in a red-flagged DTM qualifying at Norisring as Mercedes continued to dominate.

Despite not scoring points in Saturday's race, Audi had a strong start to the Sunday qualifying with Nico Muller, Loic Duval and Robin Frijns all taking turns out front in the early stages.

However, Mercedes soon took over with Gary Paffett becoming the first driver to set a sub-48s laptime, shortly followed by Paul di Resta and Edoardo Mortara.

Paffett still ended the first half of qualifying on top with a 47.739s, leading Saturday winner Mortara, di Resta and top BMW driver Marco Wittmann.

Di Resta and Lucas Auer both got close to demoting Paffett with only two minutes on the clock but it was another Mercedes driver, Juncadella, who eventually lowered the benchmark to a 47.705s.

Just as the Spaniard set his time, the session was red-flagged as Robin Frijns stopped in the escape zone of the Turn 1 hairpin.

Another minute was added to the clock, and as the qualifying restarted, drivers had time for two flying laps.

However, despite a few personal best sectors, nobody in the top 10 was able to improve and it was Juncadella celebrating his maiden DTM pole.

Paffett ended up second, 0.034s behind, with Auer, Di Resta and Mortara, who made small contact with the wall on his last lap, completing an all-Mercedes top five.

The second half of the top 10 was occupied by all BMWs, with Bruno Spengler leading the brand's efforts.

He beat Wittmann by 0.006s, as Joel Eriksson, Timo Glock and Philipp Eng took eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Nico Muller led another disappointing session for Audi in 11th, with Jamie Green and Rene Rast grabbing 12th and 13th.

The final Mercedes of Pascal Wehrlein ended up last.

Qualifying 2 results

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.705  
2 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.739 0.034
3 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.834 0.129
4 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.882 0.177
5 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 47.886 0.181
6 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 47.926 0.221
7 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 47.932 0.227
8 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 47.939 0.234
9 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 47.963 0.258
10 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 47.997 0.292
11 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 48.023 0.318
12 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 48.123 0.418
13 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 48.235 0.530
14 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 48.239 0.534
15 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 48.264 0.559
16 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 48.291 0.586
17 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 48.357 0.652
18 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 48.477 0.772 
Series DTM
Event Norisring
Sub-event Sunday qualifying
Track Norisring
Drivers Daniel Juncadella
Teams HWA AG
Article type Qualifying report
