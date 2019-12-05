Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Breaking news

Monza to host pre-season DTM testing in 2020

shares
comments
Monza to host pre-season DTM testing in 2020
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 1:47 PM

The DTM's 2020 pre-season test will take place at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix venue Monza on March 16-18.

The series held its pre-season test at the Lausitzring last year, but it will now move to Monza, which is one of three new additions to the calendar for the 2020 campaign alongside Sweden's Anderstorp and Russia's Igora Drive.

The DTM has also confirmed it will send an Audi RS5 DTM to the Monza Rally Show for the December 6-8 event. 

The three-day test will be the only opportunity for Audi, BMW and the R-Motorsport Aston Martin team to test together on the same track.

DTM regulations do allow for the manufacturers to test over the winter and last year Audi and BMW completed a total of nine days, with R-Motorsport earning dispensation for a mid-season test to allow it to catch up on its allocation.

The test will prove crucial for R-Motorsport, which will not take part in the end-of-year rookie test as it continues to work on the make-up of its 2020 programme.

BMW is also set to apply lessons from its internal review of a difficult 2019 season in its forthcoming testing.

The DTM's Monza race weekend will take place on June 26-28 as the series' fifth round.

Next article
Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM

Previous article

Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM

Next article

Kubica to drive for BMW in DTM test at Jerez

Kubica to drive for BMW in DTM test at Jerez
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Dream Race

Dream Race

22 Nov - 24 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR debuts new sponsorship model with four 'premier partners'

3
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

4
WEC

WEC reveals new top class name for hypercar future

5
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "Marc has said he won't tell me much"

3h

Latest videos

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Kubica to drive for BMW in DTM test at Jerez
DTM

Kubica to drive for BMW in DTM test at Jerez

Monza to host pre-season DTM testing in 2020
DTM

Monza to host pre-season DTM testing in 2020

Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM
SGT

Super GT boss keen on 'winter series' with DTM

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment
SGT

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

Zanardi used Fuji outing for Paralympics preparation
SGT

Zanardi used Fuji outing for Paralympics preparation

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.