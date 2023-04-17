Mercedes leads the way in official DTM test at Spielberg
Mercedes driver Maro Engel set the pace in the official DTM pre-season test at the Red Bull Ring, leading reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde.
Following its takeover of DTM from ITR, the ADAC organised two days of testing in Austria on Saturday and Sunday to help teams gear up for the new season.
Although there was heavy snow at Spielberg on Friday, the weather had mostly cleared by the time the test started on Saturday morning, allowing for two days of mostly dry-weather running.
Engel, who will race for the new Landgraf team as a works Mercedes driver in 2023, led the way at the Red Bull Ring with a time of 1m28.117s in his #48 AMG GT3.
The lap, set on Sunday, put him just 0.021s clear of van der Linde in the Schubert BMW.
Both Engel and van der Linde had missed the opening day of running to take part in the NLS in Germany, but were able to make the overnight journey to Austria to get some running under their belts.
Third place in the test went to HRT driver Arjun Maini, who triggered the only red flag on Saturday when his Mercedes stopped on track with a suspension problem.
Maini’s time of 1m28.363s left him just 0.025s clear of Turkish racer Ayhancan Guven, who has earned a full-time seat with Bernhard Porsche this year on the back of his impressive debut outing with the Red Bull AF Corse team in 2022.
Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann ended up fifth at the wheel of the new Project 1 BMW, less than three tenths off the benchmark set by countryman Engel.
The Project 1 team was unable to complete any running on Saturday due to Wittmann being away at the Nordschleife and its second car developing a technical issue.
Both cars hit the track for the first time on Sunday, with Dev Gore and Esteban Muth sharing the team’s second entry as they auditioned for the seat alongside Wittmann.
Sixth place in the test went to Engel’s teammate Yusuf Owega, who finished just 0.003s off the best time set by Wittmann.
Rene Rast completed his first official DTM session as a BMW driver at the Red Bull Ring, setting the quickest time on the opening day before improving to a 1m28.417s on Sunday.
This left him seventh overall, exactly three tenths down on Engel, but 0.047s up on Abt driver Ricardo Feller, who was the fastest driver from his former employer Audi.
Feller’s teammate Kelvin van der Linde finished a fraction of a second behind in ninth, while the top 10 was completed by Luca Stolz in the second HRT Mercedes.
Former Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken set a best time of 1m28.943s in an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari, finishing 19th in Sunday’s individual order.
Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti was absent from the test to take part in the Portimao World Endurance Championship race for Prema. His place at SSR Performance was taken by GT World Challenge frontrunner Sandy Mitchell.
There were three red flags on the opening day of the running; the first was waved due to debris on track, the second when Stolz had to park his car with an open bonnet, and the final one was caused by one of the Emil Frey Ferraris stopping on track.
Day 2 results:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Maro Engel
|Landgraf-Mercedes
|1:28.117
|2
|Sheldon van der Linde
|Schubert-BMW
|1:28.138
|+0.021s
|3
|Arjun Maini
|HRT-Mercedes
|1:28.363
|+0.246s
|4
|Ayhancan Güven
|Bernhard-Porsche
|1:28.388
|+0.271s
|5
|Marco Wittmann
|Project-1-BMW
|1:28.403
|+0.286s
|6
|Jusuf Owega
|Landgraf-Mercedes
|1:28.406
|+0.289s
|7
|Rene Rast
|Schubert-BMW
|1:28.417
|+0.300s
|8
|Ricardo Feller
|Abt-Audi
|1:28.463
|+0.346s
|9
|Kelvin van der Linde
|Abt-Audi
|1:28.481
|+0.364s
|10
|Luca Stolz
|HRT-Mercedes
|1:28.494
|+0.377s
|11
|Dennis Olsen
|Manthey-EMA-Porsche
|1:28.577
|+0.460s
|12
|Thomas Preining
|Manthey-EMA-Porsche
|1:28.603
|+0.486s
|13
|Laurin Heinrich
|Bernhard-Porsche
|1:28.611
|+0.494s
|14
|David Schumacher
|Winward-Mercedes
|1:28.741
|+0.624s
|15
|Tim Heinemann
|Toksport-WRT-Porsche
|1:28.777
|+0.660s
|16
|Luca Engstler
|Engstler-Audi
|1:28.787
|+0.670s
|17
|Mick Wishofer
|Grasser-Lamborghini
|1:28.795
|+0.678s
|18
|Clemens Schmid
|Grasser-Lamborghini
|1:28.935
|+0.818s
|19
|Jack Aitken
|Emil-Frey-Ferrari
|1:28.943
|+0.826s
|20
|Franck Perera
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:28.980
|+0.863s
|21
|Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil-Frey-Ferrari
|1:28.994
|+0.877s
|22
|Christian Engelhart
|Toksport-WRT-Porsche
|1:29.053
|+0.936s
|23
|Sandy Mitchell
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:29.132
|+1.015s
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:29.853
|+1.736s
|25
|Dev Gore/Esteban Muth
|Project-1-BMW
|1:29.874
|+1.757s
Day 1 results:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Rene Rast
|Schubert-BMW
|1:28.469
|2
|Kelvin van der Linde
|Abt-Audi
|1:28.481
|+0.012s
|3
|Ricardo Feller
|Abt-Audi
|1:28.513
|+0.044s
|4
|David Schumacher
|Winward-Mercedes
|1:28.741
|+0.272s
|5
|Jusuf Owega
|Landgraf-Mercedes
|1:28.771
|+0.302s
|6
|Mick Wishofer
|Grasser-Lamborghini
|1:28.902
|+0.433s
|7
|Ayhancan Güven
|Bernhard-Porsche
|1:29.029
|+0.560s
|8
|Luca Engstler
|Engstler-Audi
|1:29.053
|+0.584s
|9
|Arjun Maini
|HRT-Mercedes
|1:29.074
|+0.605s
|10
|Laurin Heinrich
|Bernhard-Porsche
|1:29.099
|+0.630s
|11
|Tim Heinemann
|Toksport-WRT-Porsche
|1:29.109
|+0.640s
|12
|Jack Aitken
|Emil-Frey-Ferrari
|1:29.116
|+0.647s
|13
|Clemens Schmid
|Grasser-Lamborghini
|1:29.139
|+0.670s
|14
|Franck Perera
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:29.168
|+0.699s
|15
|Luca Stolz
|HRT-Mercedes
|1:29.179
|+0.710s
|16
|Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil-Frey-Ferrari
|1:29.188
|+0.719s
|17
|Thomas Preining
|Manthey-EMA-Porsche
|1:29.210
|+0.741s
|18
|Christian Engelhart
|Toksport-WRT-Porsche
|1:29.330
|+0.861s
|19
|Dennis Olsen
|Manthey-EMA-Porsche
|1:29.397
|+0.928s
|20
|Sandy Mitchell
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:29.417
|+0.948s
|21
|Alessio Deledda
|SSR-Lamborghini
|1:30.488
|+1.019s
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.