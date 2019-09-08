Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-up for DTM finale

Button revealed on his Instagram account on Saturday that he would represent Honda in the final round of the 2019 DTM season, where all three SUPER GT manufacturers will enter one car as wildcard entrants.

While Honda will use a single driver for both races of the finale, both Lexus and Nissan have adopted a split-driver arrangement.

2019 champions Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa will share the #37 TOM’S Lexus LC500, each driver taking part in one race of the double header.

Likewise, the NISMO-entered Nissan entry will be piloted by multiple championship-winning duo of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, the latter the winningest driver in GT500.

Quintarelli and Matsuda will carry #35 on their GT-R, with Nissan’s traditional #23 in use by R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver Dani Juncadella, who ironically tested for Nissan over the winter before deciding to stay in DTM for another season.

SUPER GT’s presence in the DTM finale will act as a precursor for a joint race between the two series, scheduled for November 22-24 at Fuji Speedway. Six to 10 DTM cars are expected to join the Japanese field for what is touted to be the first of many crossover events between the two series.