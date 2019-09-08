Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Qualifying in
07 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-up for DTM finale

shares
comments
Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-up for DTM finale
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Sep 8, 2019, 5:02 AM

Lexus and Nissan have revealed their driver line-up for the DTM finale at Hockenheim, following the announcement that Jenson Button will drive for Honda at the same event.

Button revealed on his Instagram account on Saturday that he would represent Honda in the final round of the 2019 DTM season, where all three SUPER GT manufacturers will enter one car as wildcard entrants.

While Honda will use a single driver for both races of the finale, both Lexus and Nissan have adopted a split-driver arrangement.

2019 champions Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa will share the #37 TOM’S Lexus LC500, each driver taking part in one race of the double header.

Likewise, the NISMO-entered Nissan entry will be piloted by multiple championship-winning duo of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, the latter the winningest driver in GT500.

Quintarelli and Matsuda will carry #35 on their GT-R, with Nissan’s traditional #23 in use by R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver Dani Juncadella, who ironically tested for Nissan over the winter before deciding to stay in DTM for another season.

SUPER GT’s presence in the DTM finale will act as a precursor for a joint race between the two series, scheduled for November 22-24 at Fuji Speedway. Six to 10 DTM cars are expected to join the Japanese field for what is touted to be the first of many crossover events between the two series.

Next article
Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda

Previous article

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Drivers Tsugio Matsuda , Ronnie Quintarelli , Ryo Hirakawa , Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Free Practice 1 Starts in
5 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest videos

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-up for DTM finale
DTM

Lexus, Nissan unveil star line-up for DTM finale

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda
DTM

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020
DTM

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar
DTM

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season
DTM

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.