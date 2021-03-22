Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM / Breaking news

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

By:
Co-author:
Sergio Lillo

Daniel Juncadella will return to the DTM this year to drive GruppeM's sole factory-supported Mercedes entry in the series.

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

Juncadella was a part of Mercedes' factory line-up in the DTM between 2013-18, scoring a maiden victory at the Brands Hatch during the last year of their partnership. 

Mercedes' exit from the DTM after 2018 prompted Juncadella to team up with R-Motorsport Aston Martin, and he stayed in the DTM the following year in what turned out to be the Swiss outfit's only season in the category.

However, it was announced earlier this year that the Spanish driver will return to the Mercedes driver roster, having severed his ties with R-Motorsport after it elected to sit out the 2020 GT World Challenge season.

It has now been revealed that Juncadella will contest his seventh season in the DTM this year, driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 for the Hong Kong-based GruppeM squad, which was the first team to announce its participation for the series' GT3 era back in November.

"I'm really looking forward to it, I'm very motivated," Juncadella told Motorsport.com. "A few months ago, people didn't really look at this championship, but suddenly the brands are very interested in the DTM again.

"AMG already warned me at the beginning of the year that the strategy seemed to be changing and that they were counting on me if they finally came back.

"The truth is that it's a shot of adrenaline and brutal motivation, because for me coming back to the DTM is very special and I'm very fond of the championship.

"I have a lot of ticks on the list to complete, after my last year there when I was super competitive and at my best in the championship. Now I'm back with Mercedes with a completely new project and this new adventure motivates me a lot".

Mercedes has pledged support for a number of cars in the DTM this year, marking its return to the category after an absence of two seasons.

Both of Haupt Racing Team's two AMG GT3s will run with technical and financial support from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer, while it is understood that two-time champion Gary Paffett would also race in the DTM this year with Mucke Motorsport.

"We welcome Dani to Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing for 2021 and really look forward to the challenge together with Mercedes-AMG," GruppeM Racing team principal Kenny Chen said.

"We have been so successful in our relationship together with Mercedes-AMG as a performance team, winning many races in the last few years and we looking forward to continuing that success."

shares
comments

Related video

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

Previous article

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Daniel Juncadella
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

1h
2
Formula 1

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

1h
3
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

1h
4
IMSA

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

13h
5
Formula 1

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

23min
Latest news
Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM
DTM

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

52m
Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

4h
DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Mar 21, 2021
Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
DTM

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Mar 20, 2021
Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren
DTM

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren

Mar 19, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM / Breaking news

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Daniel Juncadella
Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin Berlin E-prix
Formula E / Breaking news

Juncadella gets Mercedes FE reserve role for Berlin

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort

Dovizioso could "worry" Aston DTM cars - Juncadella Misano
DTM / Breaking news

Dovizioso could "worry" Aston DTM cars - Juncadella

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

Latest news

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Factory Mercedes driver Juncadella returns to DTM with GruppeM

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Floersch moves to DTM in Abt's third Audi R8 LMS

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM drive "natural" next step for Cassidy and Red Bull

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.