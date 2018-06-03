Global
DTM Hungaroring Race report

Hungaroring DTM: Wittmann wins after pitlane drama

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
03/06/2018 01:06

Marco Wittmann won a chaotic Sunday DTM race at the Hungaroring, which was red-flagged when three separate pitlane incidents left marshals and mechanics injured.

Light rain started falling on track shortly after the start but, with conditions not changing drastically, the majority of the field decided to stay out on slicks.

However as the rain increased, Lucas Auer dived into the pits where conditions were already too wet. He couldn't stop his Mercedes as he slid and hit the pit building, as well as a couple of marshals.

As more people pitted a lap later, Edoardo Mortara hit his pit gantry which fell on his car, and Bruno Spengler sent several mechanics flying.

As two ambulances arrived in the pitlane, the race was subsequently red-flagged.

A statement from DTM during the red-flag period said: "An injured marshal has severe leg injuries. Two further people have medium-level injuries.

"None of the injured people is in critical condition, they are all being transported to hospital."

After the start, polesitter Auer led an all-Mercedes top six, but he was overtaken by Pascal Wehrlein as track conditions became greasy.

With Auer, Paul di Resta and Mortara pitting while it was raining, the other three Mercedes cars of Wehrlein, Gary Paffett and Daniel Juncadella led the race after the red flag.

In almost completely dry conditions, Wehrlein easily led, but Paffett, running on wet tyres, instantly started to drop down the field.

He was overtaken by Juncadella at Turn 1 and continuously lost positions, running as low as 17th a lap later and soon pitting.

Paffett's woes allowed Wehrlein to lead with a comfortable gap, but Juncadella rapidly closed in and made a move at Turn 1.

The duo were followed by Nico Muller and Jamie Green, the last drivers to pit, with Philipp Eng leading three of his BMW teammates: Wittmann, Timo Glock and Joel Eriksson.

Juncadella built a 2.8s lead when he pitted with eight minutes left on the clock but could only rejoin 17th due to a sluggish stop.

When all the stops panned out, Wittmann, having passed Eng, took over the lead.

The two-time champion eventually crossed the finish line first to take his first win of the season with Glock taking second, having been sent into a spin by Muller at the start and running last.

With Paffett finishing last, Glock reclaimed the championship lead with an 11-point gap.

Eng completed an all-BMW podium, as he held off a late charge from Mike Rockenfeller.

A rapid di Resta gained several positions late on to take fifth ahead of the BMWs of Eriksson, Spengler and Augusto Farfus. Auer had to settle for ninth ahead of Mortara.

Race 2 results

ClaDriverCarLapsTimeGap
1 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:17'50.129  
2 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:17'55.999 5.870
3 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:18'03.586 13.457
4 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'04.066 13.937
5 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:18'06.405 16.276
6 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:18'10.575 20.446
7 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:18'11.310 21.181
8 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 26 1:18'11.593 21.464
9 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:18'12.340 22.211
10 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:18'13.057 22.928
11 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'13.479 23.350
12 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'13.901 23.772
13 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'14.392 24.263
14 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:18'14.709 24.580
15 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'14.994 24.865
16 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:18'15.314 25.185
17 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 26 1:18'17.227 27.098
18 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 26 1:19'06.036 1'15.907
