DTM Hungaroring Qualifying report

Hungaroring DTM: Di Resta on pole after Auer mistake

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
02/06/2018 09:54

Paul di Resta topped Saturday's DTM qualifying session at the Hungaroring as fellow Mercedes driver Lucas Auer's last-ditch effort was ruined by a mistake.

Auer held a dominant lead in the early stages, his 1m37.564s making for a six-tenth gap over Mercedes teammate Gary Paffett.

However, the Audi cars had delayed their opening runs - and soon enough it was Nico Muller edging Auer by 0.08s, with Rene Rast and Jamie Green slotting into third and fourth.

After a mid-session lull, the field only rejoined in the dying stages with improvements, mainly from Mercedes, coming in only during the final minute.

Di Resta lowered Muller's benchmark by a tenth with a 1m37.349s, but Auer was on course to beat the Scotsman as he set a fastest first sector.

However the Austrian's lap was ruined when he ran wide at Turn 9 and he failed to improve.

With nobody else challenging for pole, di Resta ended up on top ahead of Muller and Auer.

Rast and Green couldn't improve in the end, and while Rast held on to fourth, the latter dropped behind Mercedes duo Edoardo Mortara and Daniel Juncadella.

BMW had a low-key session with Augusto Farfus leading the manufacturer's efforts in eighth, more than half a second off the pace.

Gary Paffett took ninth but still fared better than his championship rival and points leader Timo Glock, who was only 16th.

The top 10 was completed by BMW's Bruno Spengler.

Qualifying results

Cla#DriverCarLapsTimeGap
1 3 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'37.349  
2 51 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'37.484 0.135
3 22 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 7 1'37.564 0.215
4 33 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.598 0.249
5 48 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'37.727 0.378
6 23 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'37.729 0.380
7 53 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.904 0.555
8 15 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'37.917 0.568
9 2 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'37.994 0.645
10 7 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'38.050 0.701
11 28 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'38.065 0.716
12 94 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'38.080 0.731
13 11 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 10 1'38.127 0.778
14 4 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'38.138 0.789
15 47 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 10 1'38.138 0.789
16 16 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 7 1'38.261 0.912
17 25 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 10 1'38.268 0.919
18 99 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'38.274 0.925
