Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Hungaroring Qualifying report

Hungaroring DTM: Auer on pole as Mercedes dominates

0 shares
Hungaroring DTM: Auer on pole as Mercedes dominates
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
03/06/2018 09:56

Lucas Auer took his eighth DTM pole position on Sunday at the Hungaroring, as a dominant Mercedes team locked out the top five.

Just six minutes into the session, Paul di Resta already beat his Saturday pole time with a 1m37.391s, only for BMW's Timo Glock to surpass him by 0.008s towards the end of the opening runs.

Glock, who entered Hungary as the championship leader but dropped behind Gary Paffett as BMW struggled on Saturday, remained on provisional pole until the final minute of the session - when Audi duo Rene Rast and Robin Frijns relegated to him to third.

Rast's lead was short-lived as Pascal Wehrlein lowered the benchmark by nearly three tenths with a 1m36.780s as the chequered flag fell.

But Wehrlein's first pole since his return to DTM was then denied by Auer, who beat the ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver by 0.063s with a 1m36.717s.

Wehrlein had to settle for second, ahead of three more Mercedes drivers in the order of di Resta, Edoardo Mortara and Paffett.

Rast was best of the rest as Daniel Juncadella took seventh as the slowest of the six Mercedes cars.

Glock ended up eighth, heading the BMW contingent in what was another disappointing outing for the marque - with the other five BMW drivers ending up in the final seven places.

Audi duo Nico Muller and Jamie Green completed the top 10.

Qualifying 2 results

ClaDriverCarLapsTimeGap
1 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'36.717  
2 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'36.780 0.063
3 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'36.977 0.260
4 italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'37.016 0.299
5 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'37.025 0.308
6 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'37.046 0.329
7 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'37.058 0.341
8 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'37.105 0.388
9 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.219 0.502
10 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.259 0.542
11 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 8 1'37.265 0.548
12 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'37.332 0.615
13 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.430 0.713
14 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'37.453 0.736
15 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 8 1'37.505 0.788
16 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'37.510 0.793
17 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 9 1'37.530 0.813
18 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 8 1'37.750 1.033
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM
Event Hungaroring
Sub-event Sunday qualifying
Track Hungaroring
Drivers Lucas Auer
Teams Mercedes
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the DTM main page