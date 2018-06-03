Hungaroring DTM: Auer on pole as Mercedes dominates

Lucas Auer took his eighth DTM pole position on Sunday at the Hungaroring, as a dominant Mercedes team locked out the top five.
Just six minutes into the session, Paul di Resta already beat his Saturday pole time with a 1m37.391s, only for BMW's Timo Glock to surpass him by 0.008s towards the end of the opening runs.
Glock, who entered Hungary as the championship leader but dropped behind Gary Paffett as BMW struggled on Saturday, remained on provisional pole until the final minute of the session - when Audi duo Rene Rast and Robin Frijns relegated to him to third.
Rast's lead was short-lived as Pascal Wehrlein lowered the benchmark by nearly three tenths with a 1m36.780s as the chequered flag fell.
But Wehrlein's first pole since his return to DTM was then denied by Auer, who beat the ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver by 0.063s with a 1m36.717s.
Wehrlein had to settle for second, ahead of three more Mercedes drivers in the order of di Resta, Edoardo Mortara and Paffett.
Rast was best of the rest as Daniel Juncadella took seventh as the slowest of the six Mercedes cars.
Glock ended up eighth, heading the BMW contingent in what was another disappointing outing for the marque - with the other five BMW drivers ending up in the final seven places.
Audi duo Nico Muller and Jamie Green completed the top 10.
Qualifying 2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|8
|1'36.717
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|9
|1'36.780
|0.063
|3
|Paul di Resta
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|8
|1'36.977
|0.260
|4
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|9
|1'37.016
|0.299
|5
|Gary Paffett
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|8
|1'37.025
|0.308
|6
|René Rast
|Audi RS5 DTM
|8
|1'37.046
|0.329
|7
|Daniel Juncadella
|Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
|9
|1'37.058
|0.341
|8
|Timo Glock
|BMW M4 DTM
|9
|1'37.105
|0.388
|9
|Nico Müller
|Audi RS5 DTM
|9
|1'37.219
|0.502
|10
|Jamie Green
|Audi RS5 DTM
|9
|1'37.259
|0.542
|11
|Robin Frijns
|Audi RS5 DTM
|8
|1'37.265
|0.548
|12
|Augusto Farfus
|BMW M4 DTM
|9
|1'37.332
|0.615
|13
|Loic Duval
|Audi RS5 DTM
|9
|1'37.430
|0.713
|14
|Marco Wittmann
|BMW M4 DTM
|9
|1'37.453
|0.736
|15
|Philipp Eng
|BMW M4 DTM
|8
|1'37.505
|0.788
|16
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Audi RS5 DTM
|9
|1'37.510
|0.793
|17
|Joel Eriksson
|BMW M4 DTM
|9
|1'37.530
|0.813
|18
|Bruno Spengler
|BMW M4 DTM
|8
|1'37.750
|1.033