Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

DTM Analysis

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

0 shares
How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
09/05/2018 10:01

Timo Glock called Mercedes "f***ing idiots" for pulling out of the DTM, given how strong the series looked on and off-track at Hockenheim last weekend. Many felt he had a point, but his outburst just underlined what a tough a year the DTM faces.

Finally, BMW's Timo Glock had done enough. Having eventually seen off the seemingly never-ending and thrilling battle with Mercedes driver Gary Paffett in the Hockenheim finale, Glock had 17 corners of the near three-mile track to compose himself and decide how to mark his fifth DTM victory.

He chose: "The best f***ing racing. F***ing hell, Mercedes, this is why you should not leave this championship, you f***ing idiots."

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series DTM
Drivers Timo Glock
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth News Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen

The moment that proves Raikkonen is no Vettel lackey News Prime
Formula 1

The moment that proves Raikkonen is no Vettel lackey

The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far News Prime
Formula 1

The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push News Prime
Formula 1

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push

To the DTM main page