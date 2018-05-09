How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Timo Glock called Mercedes "f***ing idiots" for pulling out of the DTM, given how strong the series looked on and off-track at Hockenheim last weekend. Many felt he had a point, but his outburst just underlined what a tough a year the DTM faces.

Finally, BMW's Timo Glock had done enough. Having eventually seen off the seemingly never-ending and thrilling battle with Mercedes driver Gary Paffett in the Hockenheim finale, Glock had 17 corners of the near three-mile track to compose himself and decide how to mark his fifth DTM victory.

He chose: "The best f***ing racing. F***ing hell, Mercedes, this is why you should not leave this championship, you f***ing idiots."