Spengler puts BMW on top in Hockenheim DTM test

BMW driver Bruno Spengler set the quickest time across four days of pre-season DTM testing at Hockenheim, edging out new Audi recruit Robin Frijns by less than half a tenth.
2012 champion Spengler set the pace during Wednesday's morning session, recording a time of 1m32.089s that went unchallenged for the remainder of the test.
It put the Canadian driver 0.045s up on Frijns, and 0.080s ahead of Mercedes returnee Pascal Wehrlein, who made it three different marques in the top three.
The top seven times of the week were all established on Wednesday morning, with Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann making it three BMW drivers in the top five ahead of Audi's Mike Rockenfeller.
Mercedes driver Dani Juncadella was seventh-fastest having broken his collarbone at the start of the month, completing a total of 176 laps across Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reigning champion Rene Rast was among those who sat out Wednesday's action, but the Audi driver was quickest of all on Thursday, setting the eighth-fastest time of the week early in the afternoon.
Nico Muller (Audi) was ninth-fastest after setting the pace on the opening day, while Timo Glock (BMW) completed the top 10 just ahead of Tuesday's fastest man Gary Paffett (Mercedes).
European Formula 3 graduate Joel Eriksson was 14th - a place ahead of fellow BMW newcomer Philipp Eng - having set the second-fastest time on Tuesday behind series veteran Paffett.
Testing times:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|1
|Bruno Spengler
|BMW
|1m32.985s
|1m32.089s
|2
|Robin Frijns
|Audi
|1m33.529s
|1m32.134s
|1m33.246s
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Mercedes
|1m33.524s
|1m32.169s
|1m33.059s
|4
|Augusto Farfus
|BMW
|1m33.079s
|1m32.180s
|5
|Marco Wittmann
|BMW
|1m32.878s
|1m32.227s
|6
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Audi
|1m32.962s
|1m32.281s
|7
|Dani Juncadella
|Mercedes
|1m32.870s
|1m32.361s
|8
|Rene Rast
|Audi
|1m33.375s
|1m32.459s
|9
|Nico Muller
|Audi
|1m32.665s
|1m33.239s
|1m33.184s
|10
|Timo Glock
|BMW
|1m33.132s
|1m32.749s
|11
|Gary Paffett
|Mercedes
|1m33.591s
|1m32.759s
|12
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes
|1m32.912s
|1m32.789s
|13
|Jamie Green
|Audi
|1m33.787s
|1m32.805s
|14
|Joel Eriksson
|BMW
|1m32.840s
|1m32.810s
|15
|Philipp Eng
|BMW
|1m33.222s
|1m32.827s
|16
|Paul di Resta
|Mercedes
|1m33.903s
|1m33.487s
|1m33.023s
|17
|Edoardo Mortara
|Mercedes
|1m33.496s
|1m33.095s
|18
|Loic Duval
|Audi
|1m33.741s
|1m33.418s