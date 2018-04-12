Global
DTM Testing report

Spengler puts BMW on top in Hockenheim DTM test

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
12/04/2018 04:02

BMW driver Bruno Spengler set the quickest time across four days of pre-season DTM testing at Hockenheim, edging out new Audi recruit Robin Frijns by less than half a tenth.

2012 champion Spengler set the pace during Wednesday's morning session, recording a time of 1m32.089s that went unchallenged for the remainder of the test.

It put the Canadian driver 0.045s up on Frijns, and 0.080s ahead of Mercedes returnee Pascal Wehrlein, who made it three different marques in the top three.

The top seven times of the week were all established on Wednesday morning, with Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann making it three BMW drivers in the top five ahead of Audi's Mike Rockenfeller.

Mercedes driver Dani Juncadella was seventh-fastest having broken his collarbone at the start of the month, completing a total of 176 laps across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reigning champion Rene Rast was among those who sat out Wednesday's action, but the Audi driver was quickest of all on Thursday, setting the eighth-fastest time of the week early in the afternoon.

Nico Muller (Audi) was ninth-fastest after setting the pace on the opening day, while Timo Glock (BMW) completed the top 10 just ahead of Tuesday's fastest man Gary Paffett (Mercedes).

European Formula 3 graduate Joel Eriksson was 14th - a place ahead of fellow BMW newcomer Philipp Eng - having set the second-fastest time on Tuesday behind series veteran Paffett.

Testing times:

Pos.DriverCarDay 1Day 2Day 3Day 4
1  Bruno Spengler BMW 1m32.985s   1m32.089s  
2  Robin Frijns Audi   1m33.529s 1m32.134s 1m33.246s
3  Pascal Wehrlein Mercedes 1m33.524s   1m32.169s 1m33.059s 
4  Augusto Farfus BMW 1m33.079s   1m32.180s  
5  Marco Wittmann BMW 1m32.878s   1m32.227s  
6  Mike Rockenfeller Audi 1m32.962s   1m32.281s  
7  Dani Juncadella Mercedes   1m32.870s 1m32.361s  
8  Rene Rast Audi   1m33.375s   1m32.459s
9  Nico Muller Audi 1m32.665s   1m33.239s 1m33.184s
10  Timo Glock BMW   1m33.132s   1m32.749s
11  Gary Paffett Mercedes 1m33.591s 1m32.759s    
12  Lucas Auer Mercedes     1m32.912s 1m32.789s
13  Jamie Green Audi 1m33.787s   1m32.805s  
14  Joel Eriksson BMW   1m32.840s   1m32.810s
15  Philipp Eng BMW   1m33.222s   1m32.827s
16  Paul di Resta Mercedes 1m33.903s   1m33.487s 1m33.023s
17  Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 1m33.496s 1m33.095s    
18  Loic Duval Audi   1m33.741s   1m33.418s
