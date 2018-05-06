Global
DTM Hockenheim Race report

Hockenheim DTM: Glock wins thrilling second race

Hockenheim DTM: Glock wins thrilling second race
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
06/05/2018 12:52

A stunning battle between Timo Glock and Gary Paffett through much of the DTM’s finale at Hockenheim went the way of the BMW driver in an entertaining race. 

The duo’s battle began as soon as the mandatory pitstop ended, with Glock pitting a lap before Paffett on the 14 tour out of 35. 

A rapid in lap and a pitstop that matched Glock’s allowed Paffett to exit the pitlane right on the rear of the BMW, aided by initial second-placed Lucas Auer getting a penalty for a jump start. 

The pitstop cycle then gave Glock a lead of around a second at the halfway point which the rapid Paffett quickly reduced. 

Both then traded the place frequently into the Turn 6 hairpin, through the high-speed run into Turn 7 and the subsequent quick-fire corners.

Glock’s long-term lead meant he had more DRS uses in reserve compared to Paffett, and Glock finally sealed the win with 15 laps remaining after he covered the Mercedes into the Sachs curve. 

Their battle meant that Joel Eriksson had caught up to the chase for second and the European Formula 3 graduate lost out after he touched wheels with Paffett through the final corners. 

But while Eriksson was unable to depose Paffett, Audi’s Mike Rockenfeller defeated the Mercedes driver on the final lap.  

Paffett’s battle with Eriksson opened the door to Rockenfeller made a move into the final corners of the penultimate lap after a scare when he collided with debris in the middle of the track at the right-hand Turn 16. Not to be deterred, Rockenfeller passed Paffett on the last lap for second.

Eriksson would then take fourth place ahead of Loic Duval as the Belgian completed his double duty weekend of DTM and the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa. 

Pascal Wehrlein enjoyed a solid return to the DTM with sixth in the second race, having been fifth on Saturday

Reigning champion Rene Rast would rue a late touch of the grass that cost him several places, ending the day in seventh after starting second. 

Bruno Spengler ran the third-longest opening stint of the race, which helped him recover from the back of the grid to eighth ahead of Mercedes driver Paul di Resta and BMW’s Augusto Farfus.

Auer’s penalty for a jumped start meant he could only finish in 15th ahead of Mattias Ekstrom in his final DTM race. 

Jamie Green was 17th after a pitlane start for a fuelling problem that meant he missed his slot for the information lap.

Dani Juncadella also jumped the start and ended the day last in 18th place and his Mercedes teammate Edoardo Mortara retired not long after he struggled to get away from the grid at the race start.

Race results:

Pos.DriverCarTime/Gap
1 germany Timo Glock  BMW M4 DTM 58'04.067
2 germany Mike Rockenfeller  Audi RS5 DTM 2.078
3 united_kingdom Gary Paffett  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 3.099
4 sweden Joel Eriksson  BMW M4 DTM 3.481
5 france Loic Duval  Audi RS5 DTM 3.854
6 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 4.129
7 germany René Rast  Audi RS5 DTM 4.849
8 canada Bruno Spengler  BMW M4 DTM 8.862
9 united_kingdom Paul di Resta  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 11.082
10 brazil Augusto Farfus  BMW M4 DTM 11.265
11 germany Marco Wittmann  BMW M4 DTM 14.590
12 netherlands Robin Frijns  Audi RS5 DTM 15.093
13 switzerland Nico Müller  Audi RS5 DTM 17.858
14 austria Philipp Eng  BMW M4 DTM 18.303
15 austria Lucas Auer  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 22.103
16 sweden Mattias Ekström  Audi RS5 DTM 23.148
17 united_kingdom Jamie Green  Audi RS5 DTM 23.853
18 spain Daniel Juncadella  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 32.993
Ret italy Edoardo Mortara  Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM -
