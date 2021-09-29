Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The title battle took a major turn last fortnight at Assen, with Red Bull protege Liam Lawson taking the lead in the championship following another disappointing weekend for Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde.

The 19-year-old holds a 10-point lead over the Walkenhorst BMW of two-time champion Marco Wittmann heading into the final two rounds of the season, with van der Linde now third in the rankings and a further five points adrift of his rival.

Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz also remains in contention for the title, having scored 155 points to Lawson's 175.

Hockenheim should provide a more level-playing field after the last two circuits - especially the Red Bull Ring - highlighted the weaknesses of the Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Twenty drivers will be present on the grid, with HRT expanding to a third Mercedes for team owner Hubert Haupt.

Hockenheim DTM session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:45 10:45 11:45 05:45 02:45 19:45 18:45 15:15 FP2 13:25 14:25 15:25 09:25 06:25 23:25 22:25 18:55 Qualifying 1 08:20 09:20 10:20 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:50 Race 1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 2 08:20 09:20 10:20 04:20 01:20 18:20 17:20 13:50 Race 2 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00

How can I watch the Hockenheim DTM races?

Europe:

Austria - ServusTV

France - Automoto La Chaine

Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV

Ireland - BT Sport

Monaco - Automoto La Chaine

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas:

Canada - Motor Trend on Demand

USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia:

Bahrain - beIN Sports

China - IQIYI Sports

India - Autocar India YouTube

Indonesia - Mola TV

Japan - J Sports

Malaysia - beIN Sports

Phillippines - beIN Sports

Qatar - beIN Sports

Russia - Match TV

Singapore - beIN Sports

Thailand - beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania:

Australia - beIN Sports

New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.