DTM Hockenheim Qualifying report

Hockenheim DTM: Glock beats Rast to Race 2 pole

By: Tom Errington, Journalist
06/05/2018 10:12

Timo Glock snatched pole position for the final DTM race at Hockenheim aboard his BMW, narrowly beating the impressive Audi driver Rene Rast.

Audi continued to struggle at Hockenheim, which it has put down to a combination of oversteer and the loss of downforce caused by the new rule packages.

That made Rast’s lap of 1m32.587s in the first flying runs all the more impressive, with Mercedes’ Dani Juncadella almost three tenths back in second.

But when the final attempts at pole took place in the final minutes, it was Glock who stormed to the top with a lap of 1m32.379s.

The former Formula 1 driver’s pole lap was over two tenths slower than Paffet’s benchmark in first qualifying on Saturday.

Rast had to settle for second, one of only two Audis in the top 10, but his front row spot came under threat from rookie Joel Eriksson.

The 2017 European Formula 3 championship runner-up set his best lap in the final seconds to go third with a time just 0.026s slower than Rast.

Mercedes locked out positions four to seventh, with Edoardo Mortara’s late lap enough to depose stablemate Lucas Auer to fifth.

Paul di Resta also improved late on and took sixth ahead of Juncadella. BMW’s Marco Wittmann was eighth ahead of the second-best Audi of Mike Rockenfeller.

Saturday’s race winner Paffett qualified 10th ahead of Pascal Wehrlein.

Audi took four of the bottom five positions with Robin Frijns in 15th ahead of Nico Muller, having taken a trip through the gravel in the third practice session.

Jamie Green was second in that session but could only secure 17th after another difficult qualifying.

Mattias Ekstrom qualified last and 19th for his final DTM race this afternoon after he was unable to start the second flying run due to a problem fitting tyres to the right-hand side of his Audi.

Qualifying results

Cla#DriverCarLapsTimeGap
1 16 germany Timo Glock BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.379  
2 33 germany René Rast Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'32.587 0.208
3 47 sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.613 0.234
4 48 italy Edoardo Mortara Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'32.623 0.244
5 22 austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'32.632 0.253
6 3 united_kingdom Paul di Resta Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'32.657 0.278
7 23 spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 9 1'32.717 0.338
8 11 germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.756 0.377
9 99 germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS5 DTM 9 1'32.762 0.383
10 2 united_kingdom Gary Paffett Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'32.881 0.502
11 94 germany Pascal Wehrlein Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM 8 1'32.885 0.506
12 28 france Loic Duval Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'32.887 0.508
13 15 brazil Augusto Farfus BMW M4 DTM 9 1'32.973 0.594
14 7 canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 DTM 10 1'33.003 0.624
15 4 netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'33.045 0.666
16 51 switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'33.061 0.682
17 53 united_kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS5 DTM 10 1'33.109 0.730
18 25 austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 DTM 10 1'33.116 0.737
19 5 sweden Mattias Ekström Audi RS5 DTM 7 1'34.043 1.664

 

