Glock: Learning from past mistakes key to points lead

Timo Glock says learning from last year's mistakes allowed him to "keep calm" during Hungary's Sunday DTM race and retake the points lead by finishing second despite having initially dropped to last place.

Glock was BMW's highest-placed driver in the standings for most of the 2017 DTM season, but was involved in a couple of controversial incidents, and eventually ended the season seventh.

He was excluded from Sunday qualifying at Zandvoort for holding Edoardo Mortara up, hit the back of Nico Muller and accused Audi of manipulating races at the Nurburgring, and had an incident with Mattias Ekstrom at Moscow.

Glock, the only driver to start from the top 10 in Sunday's Hungaroring race, was spun around by Nico Muller on the opening lap, and fell to the last place.

The former F1 driver's issues appeared to continue when it started raining after he had already done his mandatory pitstop.

Glock said that at that point he was "sure" he wouldn't be able to score points.

"When it started to rain, and we made already the pitstop, I was sure it's going to be no points today," he told Motorsport.com.

However, as the race was red-flagged and restarted, and with other drivers forced to pit, Glock claimed second place, retaking the championship lead from Mercedes driver Gary Paffett.

Glock said learning from his mistakes from last year allowed him to "stay concentrated" and take a strong result in the end.

"I learned out of my mistakes last year and today I just kept calm, tried to concentrate on what I can do.

"It is frustrating to come back last after the first lap. At the end I got spun around, yes, but that is how it is, it doesn't help you when you start losing your mind.

"I couldn't change it anyway, so just tried the best and stayed focussed. Just tried to stay concentrated and it paid off at the end."

Glock reckons taking 18 points in a weekend where BMW struggled is what could make the difference in a season that is "absolutely positive so far".

"If you have race weekends like this and the luck plays into your hand then for sure it could be a good year," said Glock.

"It is absolutely positive so far. But we are in race three now, still a long way to go and can be two weekends in a row when you score no points and then it is game over.

"We just need to try, from weekend to weekend to score points and the positive thing is I feel very comfortable in the car."