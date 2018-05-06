Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Hockenheim Breaking news

Glock defends expletive-filled Mercedes radio message

0 shares
Glock defends expletive-filled Mercedes radio message
Pole position for Timo Glock, BMW Team RMG
Timo Glock, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
Timo Glock, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
Start action
Gary Paffett Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
Gary Paffett Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
06/05/2018 03:10

Timo Glock said he had planned his expletive radio call urging Mercedes to consider its DTM future a lap before he celebrated his victory in the second race at Hockenheim.

BMW driver Glock had a breathtaking battle with Mercedes driver Gary Paffett through most of the race following his pitstop.

After finally dispatching his long-term rival, Glock crossed the line and immediately took to the radio to say: “The best f**king racing.

"F**king hell Mercedes, this is why you should not leave this championship, you f**king idiots.”

Glock told Motorsport.com that he felt entitled to call out Mercedes because it was his personal view on the matter.

“I say all the time that I will never hold back with my emotions and what I think,” he said. “When I crossed the line I had already prepared a lap before when I realised I was safe.

“I said ‘OK, I need to get this message out,’ because this is DTM and this is what it is all about.

“This is the racing we wanted to show and finally we managed it and it’s the wrong time to pull out. That’s my personal view and I can say this on the radio anyway I want.

“If Mercedes says a different opinion, they can say it. But that’s my opinion and I’m allowed to say that, I’m 36-years-old, so I don’t need to ask anyone [for permission].

Mercedes DTM boss Ulrich Fritz told Motorsport.com that it was “great” to hear his emotional message.

“It’s nice to hear that they value us as their competitors and as sportsmen,” he said.

“I mean, I also have to say to Timo that from the start he has always been a sportsman, pushing, and it’s great to hear something from this.

“But if this changes anything [regarding Mercedes’ future], I would doubt it.”

When Fritz’s comments were put to Glock, he said: “Yeah, that’s good. Now they need to go to Stuttgart and change their minds.”

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM
Event Hockenheim
Track Hockenheimring
Drivers Timo Glock
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the DTM main page