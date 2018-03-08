Gallery: BMW reveals DTM liveries for 2018

BMW has revealed the liveries its six DTM drivers will use for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Bavarian marque goes into the new season with two new drivers - Joel Eriksson and Philipp Eng - in its six-strong line-up, the rookie duo joining Marco Wittmann, Bruno Spengler, Timo Glock and Augusto Farfus.

Wittmann's customary Red Bull livery has given way to a scheme incorporating BMW's traditional white, light blue, dark blue and red 'M' colours.

Farfus, Glock and Spengler keep similar paint jobs to last year, while Eng takes over Maxime Martin's Samsung-backed scheme and Eriksson gets a fetching new purple livery with backing from Puma.

Check out all six liveries in our gallery: