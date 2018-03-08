Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Special feature

Gallery: BMW reveals DTM liveries for 2018

0 shares
Get alerts
08/03/2018 02:50
Slider List

BMW has revealed the liveries its six DTM drivers will use for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Bavarian marque goes into the new season with two new drivers - Joel Eriksson and Philipp Eng - in its six-strong line-up, the rookie duo joining Marco Wittmann, Bruno Spengler, Timo Glock and Augusto Farfus.

Wittmann's customary Red Bull livery has given way to a scheme incorporating BMW's traditional white, light blue, dark blue and red 'M' colours.

Farfus, Glock and Spengler keep similar paint jobs to last year, while Eng takes over Maxime Martin's Samsung-backed scheme and Eriksson gets a fetching new purple livery with backing from Puma.

Check out all six liveries in our gallery:

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM
1/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM
2/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM
3/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM
4/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM
5/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM
6/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM
7/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM
8/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Augusto Farfus, BMW M4 DTM

Augusto Farfus, BMW M4 DTM
9/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
10/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
11/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM
12/12

Photo by: BMW AG
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM
Drivers Bruno Spengler , Augusto Farfus , Timo Glock , Philipp Eng , Marco Wittmann , Joel Eriksson
Teams BMW Team RMG , BMW Team RBM
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the DTM main page