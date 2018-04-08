Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
DTM Special feature

Gallery: Audi shows off DTM 2018 liveries

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
08/04/2018 02:46
Slider List

Audi has presented the paint schemes that its six RS5 cars will carry during the 2018 DTM season.

Audi, which swept the drivers', manufacturers' and teams' titles in the category last year, goes into 2018 with one change in its six-strong driver line-up.

The marque will continue to be represented by Loic Duval, Mike Rockenfeller, Jamie Green, Nico Muller, and reigning champion Rene Rast - while series veteran Mattias Ekstrom has made way for rookie Robin Frijns as the Swede opted to focus on his World Rallycross efforts.

Of the Ingolstadt marque's line-up, only Green has retained a largely unchanged livery, sticking with a familiar orange colour scheme.

Duval, who ran a light blue and green paint job with Castrol Edge and Aral ultimate backing in 2017, has moved to a black colour scheme, with Muller now set to drive a primarily-green Castrol-backed car and Frijns inheriting the light blue of the BP-owned Aral ultimate.

Rockenfeller has forgone a green and yellow paint job for green and white, while champion Rast will now drive a red Audi RS5 DTM.

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM
1/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM
2/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
3/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM
4/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM
5/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM
6/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM
7/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM
8/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Loïc Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Loïc Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM
9/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Loïc Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Loïc Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM
10/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Sport Designs 2018

Audi Sport Designs 2018
11/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Sport Designs 2018

Audi Sport Designs 2018
12/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Sport Designs 2018

Audi Sport Designs 2018
13/13

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series DTM
Drivers Mike Rockenfeller , Loic Duval , Jamie Green , René Rast , Robin Frijns , Nico Müller
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the DTM main page