Gallery: Audi shows off DTM 2018 liveries

Audi has presented the paint schemes that its six RS5 cars will carry during the 2018 DTM season.

Audi, which swept the drivers', manufacturers' and teams' titles in the category last year, goes into 2018 with one change in its six-strong driver line-up.

The marque will continue to be represented by Loic Duval, Mike Rockenfeller, Jamie Green, Nico Muller, and reigning champion Rene Rast - while series veteran Mattias Ekstrom has made way for rookie Robin Frijns as the Swede opted to focus on his World Rallycross efforts.

Of the Ingolstadt marque's line-up, only Green has retained a largely unchanged livery, sticking with a familiar orange colour scheme.

Duval, who ran a light blue and green paint job with Castrol Edge and Aral ultimate backing in 2017, has moved to a black colour scheme, with Muller now set to drive a primarily-green Castrol-backed car and Frijns inheriting the light blue of the BP-owned Aral ultimate.

Rockenfeller has forgone a green and yellow paint job for green and white, while champion Rast will now drive a red Audi RS5 DTM.