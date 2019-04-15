Sign in
DTM / Top List

Gallery: Audi reveals its 2019 DTM liveries

Gallery: Audi reveals its 2019 DTM liveries
By:
1h ago

Audi has revealed the liveries its six factory DTM cars will carry this season.

The Ingolstadt marque has retained an unchanged driver line-up for the new campaign, which marks the start of the DTM's Class One and post-Mercedes era.

Eight new turbocharged RS5 DTMs are set to feature on the 2019 grid, six works cars and two additional machines entered by customer squad WRT.

Team Abt drivers Nico Muller and Robin Frijns will race in similar liveries to last year, with Muller's car featuring a green Castrol design and Frijns's machine sporting the blue of Aral.

Jamie Green will also continue with the orange Hoffmann Group livery he used last year, but his Team Rosberg teammate Rene Rast is switching from a red design to a mostly white one.

Loic Duval, whose car ran in black last year, is now sporting a red livery in deference to new sponsor Mascot Workwear, with Team Phoenix squadmate Mike Rockenfeller adopting a black livery featuring the branding of exhaust manufacturer Akrapovic.

Check out of all six works Audi liveries in the gallery below:

Design Robin Frijns, Audi RS5 DTM

Design Robin Frijns, Audi RS5 DTM
1/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Robin Frijns, Audi RS5 DTM

Robin Frijns, Audi RS5 DTM
2/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi RS5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi RS5 DTM
3/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi RS5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi RS5 DTM
4/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM livery

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM livery
5/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM livery

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM livery
6/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi RS5 DTM
7/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi RS5 DTM
8/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53

Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53
9/12

Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53

Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53
10/12

Livery René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS5 DTM

Livery René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS5 DTM
11/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Livery René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS5 DTM

Livery René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS5 DTM
12/12

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Fittipaldi to drive WRT Audi in official DTM test

Fittipaldi to drive WRT Audi in official DTM test
Series DTM
Drivers Mike Rockenfeller , Loic Duval , Jamie Green , René Rast , Robin Frijns , Nico Müller
Teams Team Abt , Audi Sport Team Rosberg , Phoenix Racing
Author Jamie Klein
