Subscribe
Previous / The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
DTM / Oschersleben News

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Mercedes driver Maro Engel hit out at his BMW counterpart Rene Rast after the two drivers came to blows during Sunday’s second DTM race at Oschersleben.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Heiko Stritzke
Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Schubert BMW driver Rast was fighting with Engel for ninth position on the second lap of the race when he pushed his Landgraf Mercedes rival wide and over the grass at the exit of Hasseroder. 

Engel rejoined the track uncontrollably and tapped Rast’s BMW, although it was Engel who came off worse, with the rear of his Mercedes stepping out on the short dash towards the next left-hander.

The stewards deemed Rast’s initial move that forced Engel off the track to be too aggressive and asked the three-time champion to hand back the position, which he duly did to reinstate the Mercedes driver into ninth place.

But Engel was still furious at Rast, having feared the incident could have forced him into an early retirement from the race.

"I felt like Rene's punching bag,” he said in a TV interview. “He drove into my car four or five times. I don't know what he had for breakfast this morning. 

"I thought I was gone. I just tried to save the car somehow and somehow I succeeded.

“I almost lost the car and almost hit it. Pretty unnecessary for me at this early stage of the year.”

 

The contact dealt damage to Engel’s exhaust, costing him 2-3km/h in top speed in comparison to Landgraf team-mate Jusuf Owega.

A long-lap penalty for a pitstop infringement eventually left him a disappointing 14th at the flag, six places behind DTM rookie Owega.

For his part, Rast played down the clash as “just normal racing”, saying Engel himself had pushed his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde off the track in Saturday’s opening race of the weekend.

"I spoke to Sheldon before the race and told me that Maro was super aggressive on Saturday and also pushed him off the track two or three times,” said the 36-year-old.

"I think that in DTM we want to see hard maneuvers. We don't want soft drivers who don't fight each other. That's what the fans want to see."

Rast would go on to retire from the race after the right-rear tyre rim of his BMW suddenly broke at Turn 1, leaving him beached in the gravel. It is unclear if the incident with Engel was the root cause of the issue.

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Markus Toppmöller

shares
comments

The DTM rule that cost Porsche's Preining win at Oschersleben
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

WEC

Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM
Oschersleben

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Maro Engel More from
Maro Engel
Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

IMSA

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

DTM

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

Latest news

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

SUPC Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

SUPC Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe