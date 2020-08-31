Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug

shares
comments
Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug
By:

Former Mercedes motorsport chief Norbert Haug has described the impending demise of a manufacturer-based DTM as “terrible”, as the series prepares for its move to privateer-run, GT3-based cars in 2021.

The DTM is set to abandon its Class One ruleset to adopt beefed-up GT3 cars next year, as revealed by Motorsport.com this month, although some elements like the push-to-pass system will be retained after the switchover to 'GT Plus' regulations.

These changes are part of a major overhaul that will see the DTM move away from a manufacturer-centric formula in favour of a series where independent teams raise their own budgets from sponsorship income.

Series promoter ITR has been forced to make these changes in the wake of R-Motorsport Aston Martin and Audi’s withdrawal from the DTM, although the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer may remain in the series through its privateer teams next year.

Mercedes was also a part of the DTM during both its classic and modern era, but quit the series after the 2018 season to race in the all-electric Formula E series while maintaining Formula 1 as its primary combustion engine-based programme.

Asked how he felt about the DTM losing the silhouette cars that have formed the core of its regulations since its revival in 2000, Haug who stepped down from his Mercedes role in 2012, told F1-Insider: “It's terrible, although the manufacturers can certainly justify [leaving the DTM], for motorsport as a whole, for all the framework series, for the youngsters who have always found a home and motivating training ground in the DTM.

"Whether it's [Lewis] Hamilton, [Nico] Rosberg, [Valtteri] Bottas, [Sebastian] Vettel, [Charles] Leclerc, [Max] Verstappen, [Nico] Hulkenberg - they all drove in the DTM supporting programme [in European Formula 3], as well as around two-thirds of the current Formula 1 field, and each of these drivers knows where Oschersleben is. 

“The DTM has always been a motorsports format that is appreciated worldwide and has always had much more to offer to spectators on site or in the media than just humming. 

“The DTM has always been much more than a racing series. It was a concept of quality, a reflected state of mind, and even Formula 1 drivers and representatives clicked their tongues when they spoke of the DTM with enthusiasm and admiration. 

“Sad, but true: If you don't have it anymore, you will realise what you had in the DTM.”

Read Also:

Ever since the idea of the DTM moving to GT3 cars has been mooted, there has been a debate about whether there is room for two German-based series running to similar rules.

Asked how he felt about DTM’s plans to race in 2021 with GT3 cars, Haug said: “Two parallel GT3 race series with the ADAC GT Masters and DTM would not be a good idea. But maybe there are developments that I am not aware of.”

Related video

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Previous article

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle

Latest news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

5
MotoGP

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

7m

Latest news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug
DTM

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible”- Haug

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher
DTM

Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers
DTM

Green defends decision to block faster Audi drivers

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.