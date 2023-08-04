Subscribe
Previous / How Audi's factory GT3 exit could impact its DTM teams
DTM News

DTM reveals eight-round calendar for 2024 season

The ADAC has announced the calendar for the 2024 DTM season, featuring eight rounds and a total of 16 races.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Start action

The 2024 DTM schedule is effectively identical to this year, as it will include the same six circuits in Germany, plus the additional venues in Austria and the Netherlands.

However, the date and order of some rounds has been changed for next season, which will be second under the aegis of Germany's largest automobile club following its sale by previous owner ITR in December.

The season will kick off at Oschersleben at a more conventional late-April slot, after the 2023 opener was delayed until the end of May to accommodate the change in ownership of the series.

Lausitzring has been moved earlier in the year and will stage the second round of the season on 24-25 May, before the series heads to Zandvoort on 7-9 June, one week before the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The blue riband Norisring round will occupy its usual early July date, while the Nurburgring event has been pushed back until 16-18 August.

The Sachsenring and Red Bull Ring races will again take place in September, while Hockenheim will also retain its traditional season-finale slot on 18-20 October.

The DTM calendar for the following season is usually released much later in the year, but the ADAC have done away with that practice in order to “allow the competitors to plan their schedule with greater certainty”.

On the announcement of the calendar, ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss said: “It is important for the participants to be able to plan with certainty in good time.

Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Ayhancan Güven, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“By confirming the calendar so early, we have allowed them to do so. The concept of the DTM, under the umbrella of the ADAC, has been well received by the fans so far this year. We will be building on that success in 2024.”

Voss, however, indicated that the 2024 calendar may not be complete just yet, saying: “We are also currently looking into the option of adding another European event outside of Germany to the 2024 calendar.”

Voss told Motorsport.com last month that building back towards a more international DTM calendar seen in previous years under ITR's ownership is "not in the first focus" for the ADAC. 

The 2024 schedule was revealed on the eve of this weekend’s Nurburging round, which will bring the first half of the season to a close.

Porsche driver Thomas Preining leads the standings on 88 points after the opening three rounds, with BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde trailing him by 10 points in second.

2024 DTM calendar

26-28 April – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben
24-26 May – Lausitzring
07-09 June – Circuit Zandvoort
05-07 July – Norisring
16-18 August – Nurburgring
06-08 September – Sachsenring
27-29 September – Red Bull Ring
18-20 October – Hockenheim

shares
comments

How Audi's factory GT3 exit could impact its DTM teams
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
YART Yamaha confident of Suzuka prospects after missing pole

YART Yamaha confident of Suzuka prospects after missing pole

FIM Endurance
Suzuka 8 Hours

YART Yamaha confident of Suzuka prospects after missing pole YART Yamaha confident of Suzuka prospects after missing pole

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener DTM Nurburgring: Bortolotti triumphs in rain-affected opener

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

IMSA IMSA
Road America

IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole IMSA Road America: Derani puts Cadillac on pole

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan

Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe