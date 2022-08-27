Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rast on continuing in DTM after BMW move: Never say never Next / DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Fraga, Bortolotti clash
DTM / Nurburgring News

DTM Nurburgring race delayed "indefinitely" by fog

The first DTM race of the weekend at the Nurburging has been delayed indefinitely due to low-hanging fog.

James Newbold
By:
DTM Nurburgring race delayed "indefinitely" by fog
Listen to this article

The grid for the ninth race of 2022 had been set by championship positions as the unrelenting mist forced this morning's qualifying session to be cancelled.

Points leader Mirko Bortolotti lined up on pole in his Grasser Lamborghini ahead of Sheldon van der Linde's Schubert BMW, but the race was delayed as the fog persisted, obscuring visibility for drivers, trackside marshals and the rescue helicopter crew.

One hour after the original scheduled start time, race director Scot Elkins issued an update confirming that the race would be "delayed indefinitely until conditions improve".

Cars have been stationary on the grid, but there is currently no sign of the weather improving.

Former DTM racer Martin Tomczyk, who now works for series organiser ITR, has been on track together with Elkins and DTM boss Gerhard Berger in the safety car.

Speaking to German TV station ran, Tomczyk was clear that conditions remain unsuitable for racing.
Asked if it was likely that a race could be held today, the 2012 DTM champion said: "I can say now that it is not realistic for now.

"Unfortunately, the weather conditions have not changed from the planned start.

"I've now driven two laps with Scot Elkins, and at the moment the weather conditions have unfortunately not changed, so it's too dangerous to really start a race safely."

Tomczyk explained that there was a "hard cut due to track operations between 6 [pm] and 7 [pm] to start the race, the latest" before the race would be cancelled.

"Obviously we don't want to wait that long, but if so we have to wait," he said.

"If you see the weather and the weather prediction, it does not really look good.

"But we still have that two or three hours now, and we will wait this time now.

"You always have to be optimistic. I know at the Nurburgring it's not that easy to be optimistic, but I'm still optimistic."

Earlier, Berger had said: "I just was on the circuit and I have to say, I'm old-school, I would just go and start.

"But then I was around the circuit and I saw on the circuit some areas where even myself said 'doesn't work'. Safety has priority.

"You are running there at a speed of 270, 280 [km/h] and you need to see something."

The DTM's sporting regulations state that two racing laps must be completed before half points can be issued.

Practice in dry conditions on Friday was headed by SSR Porsche driver Dennis Olsen, who would start the race 12th due to his position in the standings.

Bortolotti, who was fastest in first practice, was third fastest when the two sessions were combined, behind Luca Stolz's HRT Mercedes. 

The DTM has communicated that any fans who bought a ticket for Saturday will receive a free entry to the circuit on Sunday, when it is hoped that racing will not be interrupted by the weather.

Fog at the pitlane

Fog at the pitlane

Photo by: DTM

shares
comments
Rast on continuing in DTM after BMW move: Never say never
Previous article

Rast on continuing in DTM after BMW move: Never say never
Next article

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Fraga, Bortolotti clash

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Fraga, Bortolotti clash
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti Nurburgring
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

DTM Nurburgring: On-form Van der Linde brothers lock out front row Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: On-form Van der Linde brothers lock out front row

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

Mercedes driver Luca Stolz took a dominant first DTM victory at the Nurburgring after leaping to the front at a safety car restart and controlling the rest of the race. 

DTM Nurburgring: On-form Van der Linde brothers lock out front row
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: On-form Van der Linde brothers lock out front row

DTM points leader Sheldon van der Linde pipped his brother Kelvin to pole in qualifying at the Nurburgring in a repeat of their finishing order from race one.

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ferrari boss has “no words” after DTM Nurburgring contact

Red Bull Ferrari DTM team boss Ron Riechert said he had “no words” after contact with Mirko Bortolotti cost his charge Felipe Fraga a potential victory at the Nurburgring.

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Fraga, Bortolotti clash
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Fraga, Bortolotti clash

Sheldon van der Linde capitalised on late contact between duelling leaders Felipe Fraga and Mirko Borolotti to take victory and reclaim the DTM points lead at the Nurburgring. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.