DTM Imola: Rookie Feller snares maiden pole in Abt Audi

Listen to this article

Despite a Balance of Performance tweak handed down prior to qualifying, which left the Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3 25kg heavier than it had been in Saturday's race, DTM rookie Feller surged to the top in the latter stages of the session after electing to stay in the pits in the early phases of the session.

Prior to the final runs, Lucas Auer (Winward Racing Mercedes) headed Feller's teammate Kelvin van der Linde on a 1m40.185s, with both opting to set their times in the middle of the session with a clear track.

However, the pair had returned to the pits as the session concluded and were unable to defend their positions as others improved.

Fraga was the first to make a notable step as he split Auer and van der Linde, before Feller pipped Auer by 0.039s.

Lamborghini also had an extra 25kg in weight added prior to qualifying, but Grasser Racing's Clemens Schmid nevertheless took his turn at the head of the field with a 1m40.066s, with race one winner Rene Rast (Abt Audi) slotting into second at this stage.

But reigning ADAC GT Masters champion, Fellerm quickly responded and posted the first sub-1m40s lap with a 1m39.814s effort to surge back to the top spot.

His effort, which would stand to the end of the session, was 0.003s quicker than Rast's pole lap with 25kg less weight on Saturday.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst BMW) briefly moved into second position, but was shuffled back to third by a resurgent Fraga, who retired from race one due to power steering woes aboard a new chassis built up after his Lausitzring qualifying fire.

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: DTM

With his Mercedes 20kg lighter than in qualifying for Saturday's race, Gruppe M driver Maro Engel was another late improver in fourth, as Schmid's Lamborghini made it five different manufacturers in the top five positions.

Nick Cassidy in the second Red Bull Ferrari was just 0.253s down on Feller's pole lap in sixth spot, with Luca Stolz (HRT Mercedes) seventh ahead of Rast, whose car will be 50kg heavier for race two courtesy of an additional 25kg in success ballast.

Auer tumbled back to ninth ahead of Schmid's team-mate Mirko Bortolotti, with championship leader Sheldon van der Linde set to start 11th in the leading Schubert Motorsport BMW.

Kelvin van der Linde also slipped back and will start 14th at a track where he has won twice in GT World Challenge Europe.

Several drivers earned grid penalties for track limits transgressions in race one, with defending DTM champion Maxi Gotz and WWR Mercedes team-mate David Schumacher earning three-place drops to put them 21st and 27th respectively.

Marius Zug has a six-place penalty in his Attempto Audi, and will therefore start last.

Result: