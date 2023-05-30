Subscribe
Previous / Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash
DTM / Oschersleben News

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

Schubert Motorsport feels reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde was “jinxed” after his title defence got off to a torrid start at Oschersleben last weekend.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3

Van der Linde scored just five points across the two races at the 3.7km track in Germany, and his lack of one-lap pace was a particular cause of concern as he failed to qualify higher than 15th in his BMW M4 GT3.

His woes were compounded by a botched pitstop in Saturday’s opening contest, with the Schubert mechanics dropping his car off the jack while the front-left tyre was still to be fitted. 

Sunday’s race panned out comparatively better for the South African, who charged from 15th to 12th in the opening laps before finishing 11th at the flag - although a battle with Benhard Porsche driver Ayhancan Guven allowed Winward Mercedes’ Auer to get through and break inside the top 10.

Schubert team manager Marcel Schmidt was naturally disappointed after the weekend, with new signing Rene Rast also failing to finish higher than fifth, but expects things to get better when DTM heads to Zandvoort for the second round on June 24-25.

“For Sheldon it was simply a jinxed weekend. He was incredibly unlucky with the timing and was therefore in a difficult starting position in both races. 

“He made the best of it in the second race and even these five points can make a difference at the end. 

“The mistake at his pitstop on Saturday certainly annoyed us the most, but it hits everyone at some point. 

“We'll do better at Zandvoort and, of course, we're hoping that the ADAC will use the findings from the season opener to tweak the Balance of Performance to ensure a level playing field.”

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Van der Linde was particularly frustrated by his struggles in qualifying, which left him with too much ground to recover at a track where overtaking opportunities are fairly limited.

The 24-year-old started the opening race of the weekend from 19th on the grid, 11 places behind team-mate Rast, after encountering traffic in qualifying, while he was 15th-fastest and half a second off the pace on Sunday.

"The weekend in general was just not strong enough,” rued the South African. “If you don't start at the front here at Oschersleben, you've got a bad hand in the race. We'll be working over the next few weeks to get our qualifying performance back. 

“Last year we were very strong on one lap. If we can do that, everything will come a little easier in the race. The results are not a dealbreaker for us. The season is still long and many things will happen. 

“We'll give everything to be at the front again at Zandvoort and score the big points. The team and I know that we are capable of doing that and I have full confidence in the Schubert Motorsport crew."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

WEC

Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

DTM
Oschersleben

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Sheldon Van Der Linde More from
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Van der Linde, Rast to drive for Schubert BMW team in DTM

Van der Linde, Rast to drive for Schubert BMW team in DTM

DTM

Van der Linde, Rast to drive for Schubert BMW team in DTM Van der Linde, Rast to drive for Schubert BMW team in DTM

The remarkable rise of the DTM's first family

The remarkable rise of the DTM's first family

DTM

The remarkable rise of the DTM's first family The remarkable rise of the DTM's first family

DTM champion van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing

DTM champion van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing

Intercontinental GT Challenge

DTM champion van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing DTM champion van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing

Schubert Motorsport More from
Schubert Motorsport
Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

DTM
Hockenheimring

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

Latest news

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

SUPC Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

SUPC Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe