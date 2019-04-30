Sign in
DTM / Top List

Gallery: BMW unveils its DTM liveries for 2019

Gallery: BMW unveils its DTM liveries for 2019
By:
33m ago

The liveries of all six BMW DTM drivers have been unveiled, three days ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

BMW had a generally underwhelming 2018 season as the title was fought between Mercedes drivers Gary Paffett and Paul di Resta, and Audi's Rene Rast.

For 2019, the Bavarian manufacturer has changed just one of its six drivers as Sheldon van der Linde replaced Augusto Farfus, who had been part of its DTM stable since 2012.

The South African rookie has inherited Farfus's red and white Shell-sponsored livery, one of only two 2018 paintjobs to stay for 2019, with Bruno Spengler continuing in the BMW Bank-sponsored car.

Marco Wittmann will have a green-white Schaeffler livery, which Mike Rockenfeller had on his Audi last year, while Timo Glock's traditional yellow livery has been replaced by a new black-and-white design.

Phillip Eng and Joel Eriksson meanwhile both have blue liveries, the former in a darker tone sponsored by German car parts maker ZF, and the latter carrying Chinese battery manufacturer CATL's colours.

Check out all the BMW liveries in the gallery below:

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM livery

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM livery
1/12

Photo by: BMW

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM livery

Marco Wittmann, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM livery
2/12

Photo by: BMW

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM
3/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM

Timo Glock, BMW M4 DTM
4/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM design

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM design
5/12

Photo by: BMW

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM design

Philipp Eng, BMW M4 DTM design
6/12

Photo by: BMW

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM turbo

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM turbo
7/12

Photo by: BMW

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM turbo

Bruno Spengler, BMW M4 DTM turbo
8/12

Photo by: BMW

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM
9/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM

Joel Eriksson, BMW M4 DTM
10/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Sheldon van der Linde , BMW M4 DTM

Sheldon van der Linde , BMW M4 DTM
11/12

Photo by: BMW AG

Sheldon van der Linde , BMW M4 DTM

Sheldon van der Linde , BMW M4 DTM
12/12

Photo by: BMW AG

DTM reverts to fixed lap distances for 2019

DTM reverts to fixed lap distances for 2019
Series DTM
Drivers Bruno Spengler , Timo Glock , Philipp Eng , Marco Wittmann , Joel Eriksson , Sheldon Van Der Linde
Teams BMW Team RMG , BMW Team RBM
Author David Gruz
