Gallery: BMW unveils its DTM liveries for 2019

The liveries of all six BMW DTM drivers have been unveiled, three days ahead of the start of the 2019 season.
BMW had a generally underwhelming 2018 season as the title was fought between Mercedes drivers Gary Paffett and Paul di Resta, and Audi's Rene Rast.
For 2019, the Bavarian manufacturer has changed just one of its six drivers as Sheldon van der Linde replaced Augusto Farfus, who had been part of its DTM stable since 2012.
The South African rookie has inherited Farfus's red and white Shell-sponsored livery, one of only two 2018 paintjobs to stay for 2019, with Bruno Spengler continuing in the BMW Bank-sponsored car.
Marco Wittmann will have a green-white Schaeffler livery, which Mike Rockenfeller had on his Audi last year, while Timo Glock's traditional yellow livery has been replaced by a new black-and-white design.
Phillip Eng and Joel Eriksson meanwhile both have blue liveries, the former in a darker tone sponsored by German car parts maker ZF, and the latter carrying Chinese battery manufacturer CATL's colours.
Check out all the BMW liveries in the gallery below:
